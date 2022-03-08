Fresh Cravings® Unveils New Look, Introduces New Hummus Flavors, and Salsabrates Donating $250,000 <span class="legendSpanClass">America's fastest-growing hummus brand adds Everything Bagel, Honey Jalapeño, and Spicy Red Pepper, now available in more Walmart stores with new packaging</span>

PHOENIX, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Cravings, a family-owned snacking brand known for chilled salsas and hummus dips, debuts a new look and expands its portfolio of hummus at Walmart stores. Sporting all new packaging and brand imagery, Fresh Cravings Everything Bagel, Honey Jalapeño, and Spicy Red Pepper Hummus join its three beloved flavors: Roasted Red Pepper, Classic, and Roasted Garlic, in the deli section of Walmart.

Fresh Cravings adds Everything Bagel, Honey Jalapeño, and Spicy Red Pepper Hummus varieties, unveils new packaging.

Designed to further engage shoppers, Fresh Cravings' bold new evolution of its branding communicates a fresh and distinctive personality with playful imagery of fruits and vegetables. Vibrant colors make a lasting impression, while the easy-to-read heat and flavor callouts make it simple for shoppers to pick the tastes they're craving.

Now America's fastest growing hummus brand, Fresh Cravings hummus boasts double-blind taste test victories against the national category leader. The only hummus on the market to feature Chilean Extra Virgin Olive Oil, it blends a short list of high-quality ingredients like chickpeas, savory tahini, and all-natural spices for the perfect creamy texture and umami taste—all housed in industry-leading recyclable packaging.

The brand also crafted a new tagline, "Crave Goodness," as an homage to its philanthropic culture and ethos. Over the past 12 months, Fresh Cravings donated $250,000 to 50 nonprofits nationwide through its Salsabrate™ The Good program. Unsung heroes from across the country were spotlighted in weekly social media vignettes while countless communities were positively impacted through donations which supported a variety of causes. Learn more about the campaign and the company's ongoing approach to giving at www.freshcravings.com/salsabrate/.

"Fresh Cravings remains focused on growing and giving; we are humbled, as a family-owned brand, to be in a position to give meaningful funds back to communities across the country. We are grateful to our dedicated fan-base for making us one of the most beloved fresh snacking brands—one that highly prioritizes sharing our success with others," said Jay Whitney, CMO of FoodStory Brands. "We strive to continually bring elevated snacking experiences to consumers and are excited to introduce our new look and flavors with the same high-quality ingredients and bold taste our customers have come to love. And we cannot wait to announce the next evolution of Salsabrate The Good!"

Fresh Cravings products are available in more than 24 retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Publix, select Safe way stores and in other regional grocers such as Dierbergs Markets, Ingles, and more. Visit www.freshcravings.com to find a retailer near you.

About Fresh Cravings®

At Fresh Cravings, we believe all snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. That's why we created a vibrant refrigerated salsa as an alternative to the soft, dull blends of jarred salsa. Our refrigerated salsa is made with vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp vegetables, and zesty peppers that are never cooked or pasteurized. Available in conventional and organic, Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style, Chunky, and Pico de Gallo, our salsas pack incredible flavor and are sold at a price competitive with, or lower than other national brands. Now the fastest growing brand of hummus, Fresh Cravings Hummus is the only one on the market made with Chilean extra virgin olive oil and our recipe is blended with a short list of high-quality ingredients like chickpeas and savory tahini. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to your table. For more information on Fresh Cravings visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa Facebook and Instagram.

