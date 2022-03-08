Greystar Hires Kerry Hawkins to Support Life Science Growth

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, today announced that Kerry Hawkins has joined the company as Senior Director, Life Science Investment Management to expand Greystar's Life Science Asset Management function in the US and the overall life science leasing efforts. Hawkins will report to Todd Wigfield, US Senior Managing Director Development at Greystar.

In July 2021, Greystar teamed up with CPP Investments to form a joint venture to pursue life science real estate development opportunities in target markets in the United States. Hawkins will be responsible for supporting 74M, a project that was acquired as part of the partnership with CPP Investments. The project is a 468,000 square-foot, 18-storey office and lab development located in Somerville, Massachusetts. Hawkins will also handle additional life science developments under contract.

Hawkins has 22 years of commercial real estate experience, including strategic asset repositioning, landlord advisory, corporate strategy, and capital markets. She also has extensive transaction experience coupled with significant valuation and financial expertise. Prior to joining Greystar, Hawkins was Senior Director, Capital Markets at JLL where she was responsible for driving revenue, sales lead generation, and relationship management with owners and capital sources in the commercial real estate industry. Before that, she was First Vice President, Suburban Brokerage at CBRE where she oversaw leasing, property management, project management and development teams for asset operations and additional building development. Hawkins holds a bachelor's degree in Government and Spanish from Colby College as well as a certificate in real estate finance from Boston University.

"As we continue to grow our life science portfolio across each market, Kerry's deep industry background in life science real estate will be key to Greystar's strategic growth opportunities," said Wigfield. "Building on our local expertise is a critical factor to driving Greystar's life science presence nationally."

"We're excited to welcome Kerry as her extensive life science experience will play an important role in delivering our Boston-based life science developments currently in varying stages of planning and construction," said Gary Kerr, US Managing Director Development.

"I am looking forward to bringing my commercial real estate background to Greystar," said Hawkins. "I see great potential and significant growth opportunities for Greystar's life science segment, and I'm thrilled to be part of such a talented and dedicated team."

Greystar is focused on building for the innovation economy, identifying opportunities in the world's top life science and technology clusters that include leading research universities and medical institutions.

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $230 billion of real estate in 215 markets globally including offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 754,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with approximately $49.9 billion of assets under management, including $22.6 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

