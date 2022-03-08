Integral Molecular Partners with Philadelphia FIGHT Medical Clinic to Support Community Health

PHILADELPHIA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular announces a partnership with Philadelphia FIGHT to provide financial and in-kind donations, as well as volunteer efforts to support healthcare access and equity in Philadelphia. An anchor of the Philadelphia biotech community, Integral Molecular has been an active community citizen throughout its 20-year history. Philadelphia FIGHT operates federally qualified community health centers that provide culturally competent and comprehensive health services to all — regardless of income, insurance, or immigration status.

Integral Molecular's mission is to develop and apply innovative technologies for difficult-to-treat diseases, and more recently to apply their technologies to combat COVID-19. The racial inequities in healthcare and beyond were brought into sharp relief during the pandemic. In 2020, Integral Molecular's employees collectively decided to help actively address these inequities, including through the mission of Philadelphia FIGHT.

"Integral Molecular has deep ties to Philadelphia, and for the last 20 years we have been proud to give back through local educational programs including the University City Science Center's BULB lab program, FirstHand STEM program, and the Wistar Institute's Biomedical Technician Training Program," said Sharon Willis PhD, co-founder of Integral Molecular. "We are excited to support FIGHT's vital mission and continue our commitment to the community."

Dr. Mario Cruz, MD, Philadelphia FIGHT's Director of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine has been working closely with Integral Molecular. When asked about working with the company he responded, "It's rare to find a community partner that donates not just money, but also time. In addition to the funds, they donated 60 hours of their time and energy, physically helping to beautify our pediatric and adolescent practices — and they donated 300 books! It's a genuine commitment to support our mission and it is very much appreciated. We are delighted to get to know this team, and the passion for healthcare that drives their research."

Companies or individuals interested in supporting Philadelphia FIGHT should contact Michael A. Marsico, Chief of Staff, mmarsico@fight.org, 215-525-0784.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing and applying innovative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20 years of experience focused on membrane proteins and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 400 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

About Philadelphia FIGHT

Philadelphia FIGHT (fight.org) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) providing high-quality medical care, including HIV and Hepatitis C primary care, pediatrics, family dentistry, gender-affirming care, behavioral health services, consumer education, clinical research, and advocacy for individuals and families from all walks of life and at every stage of life, REGARDLESS OF ABILITY TO PAY.

