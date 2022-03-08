On Location: MEMPHIS Chosen for the Elevate Initiative pt. 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Location: MEMPHIS is one of 15 organizations, from across the United States, chosen for the Elevate Initiative, powered by Frontline Solutions and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "The Elevate Initiative is about lifting up emerging and community-based strategies for improving the economic mobility and opportunity of Black and Brown people through the work of Black and Brown led organizations like On Location Memphis. This cohort of practitioners has innate expertise in the field based on their proximity to and connection with the communities they serve, and we are proud to support them, help raise their profile, and increase their visibility in any way we can" says Marcus Littles, Founder and Senior Partner of Frontline.

"The evolution of On Location: MEMPHIS from a film festival to a cinematic eco-system was inspired by our desire to address the poverty rate in Shelby County, Tennessee which is higher among people of color," says On Location: MEMPHIS Executive Director, Angela D. Green, Esq. "The seed funds from Frontline will allow us to start developing the third leg of our eco-system which is focused on workforce development in TV and Film production.

ABOUT ON LOCATION: MEMPHIS: On Location: MEMPHIS creates economic drivers for the film, music & arts community, teaching entertainment business through real-life application. Its mission is to see members of the artistic community generating revenue from their content and successfully running their entertainment businesses in Tennessee.

