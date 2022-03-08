MediaVillage Celebrates Women's History Month and International Women's Day with Wealth of New Content Across Multiple Channels

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WomenAdvancing.org, The Female Quotient (FQ), Jack Myers Legends & Leaders, Multicultural TV, Ed Martin Report, View from The Grandstand, and more offers a plethora of relevant content on MediaVillage.com celebrating female achievements in the media, marketing, entertainment, and advertising industries during Women's History Month.

MediaVillage highlights female changemaker achievements in media, marketing, entertainment & advertising industries.

The Ed Martin Report explains in A Tribute to Diahann Carroll why the under recognized actress and singer deserves just as much attention as other great ladies of television history such as Lucille Ball, Mary Tyler Moore, Carol Burnett, Marlo Thomas, Candice Bergen, and Tina Fey.

The below member events will be livestreamed on MediaVillage.com:

The FQ toasts International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 8th during its virtual Equality Lounge: toastsonduring its virtual Equality Lounge:

The FQ hosts a series of events at SXSW on Thursday, March 10 and Sunday, March 13 . Among them:

Below are links to three of the 17 Legends & Leaders interviews with female changemakers that Jack Myers has conducted:

WomenAdvancing.org's editor Kate Byrne will moderate a New York Women in Communication free digital event on Wednesday, March 9, from 6:00-7:00pm EST. To sign up for "#WomenHeard: Weathering the Pandemic & Working Together for a Brighter Future" go to nywici.org. Also this month's WomenAdvancing.org interviews include one with Georgia Galanoudis, NYWICI President Elect, on the Impact of Covid on Women.

Upcoming on MediaVillage.com: Juan Ayala will moderate a roundtable video podcast on Multicultural TV with Shannon Dang and Yvonne Chapman of CW's Kung Fu; MediaVillage Editor Janet Stilson is set to interview Kristen DelGuzzi, USA TODAY Managing Editor, Opinion, about the publication's 2022 Women of the Year honorees, to be announced March 14th; and Justin Paura will explore women in sports on his View from the Grandstand podcast. Stay tuned by registering for free MediaVillage content here.

