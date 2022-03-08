Millennium Corporation awarded DoD JAIC T&E BPA

ARLINGTON, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Corporation has been selected as a prime awardee for the five-year Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Test and Evaluation (T&E) Blanket Purchase agreement. This decentralized vehicle provides access for all of DoD to rapidly procure new and innovative AI test tools, capabilities, and services. The BPA will also support the Joint Common Foundation as the central platform for tailored, extensible T&E, curation of training and validation data, and identification of best metrics to characterize performance.

"Millennium has been conducting test and evaluation of extremely complex and critical weapon systems and military applications for many years. We are excited to bring this T&E and threat intelligence expertise to the JAIC to support their vision to accelerate responsible AI integration across the Department." – Ben Clark, Chief Technology Officer

About Millennium Corporation

For nearly two decades, Millennium Corporation has been operating on the leading edge of cybersecurity. Our elite team of 400 experts has an unparalleled record of performance supporting Red Team Operations, Defensive Cyber Operations, Software Engineering, and Technical Engineering. With the largest contingent of contracted Red Team operators in the DoD, we provide an unmatched level of threat intelligence and battle-tested experience for customers in both the DoD and federal civilian markets.

