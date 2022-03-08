Promising an Ice Cream Experience That Will Excite the Senses, Wicked Lick Launches National Franchise Opportunity

KEY WEST, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wicked Lick – an all-natural liquid nitrogen crafted ice cream company revolutionizing how we interact with ice cream – is looking to grow after great success. The brand provides its guests the opportunity to elevate a traditional ice cream shop visit to something they've never done before, providing a unique experience that activates all the senses. In addition, Wicked Lick offers its franchise partners the opportunity to build a business for themselves with a brand that they look forward to being a part of every day. With their flagship location in Key West, the company is looking to bring their freshly frozen treats to more South Floridians and beyond.

Wicked Lick was founded in 2018 by John Smotryski and Amanda Velazquez after deciding to pack up their lives on mainland Florida and set out for new beginnings in sunny Key West. Retired with a previous career in Real Estate and Construction, John cashed in his retirement plan for a new dream. The couple wanted to open a business that gave back to their community and could think of no better way than introducing them to the concept of Liquid Nitrogen ice cream. Liquid Nitrogen is the most abundant gas on the planet and at 321 degrees below zero, when it is introduced to the cream while being mixed, it freezes into a super smooth and creamy consistency.

"When the ice cream hits your taste buds, you experience the most amazing texture that enhances the flavor and delivers a taste incomparable to anything else," said Smotryski. "But Wicked Lick is more than just delicious ice cream, it's an experience that is rooted in its community. Every customer that walks in our doors is left with a lasting memory that keeps them coming back for more. This is a one-of-a-kind experience that is bigger than Key West and we can't wait to share it with more and more communities."

With a tongue in cheek catchphrase like, "If You Don't Lick It, Someone Else Will", the ice cream brand stands out from the pack. Wicked Lick entices its guest with an inviting and edgy atmosphere, captivating them with clouds of liquid nitrogen billowing out of the shop that are being used to whip up fresh, small batches. Their unique creations, such as ice cream nachos or fresh, warm waffles paired with a scoop, showcase their mouthwatering flavors like Girl Scout cookies and Andes ice cream.

"We started Wicked Lick with a vision of creating a place that would welcome and entice the community on a daily basis," said Velazquez. "I look forward to coming into the shop every morning and interacting with our guests, seeing the joy on their faces when the liquid nitrogen puffs into the air or taking a bite of their treat is so fulfilling. We are ready to spread that happiness we feel every day, getting up to go to work, with even more people through our franchising opportunity."

As the work culture continues to shift, Wicked Lick presents an enticing opportunity to those who have dreamed of owning their own business. As a newly emerging brand in the franchising industry, Wicked Lick works closely with their franchise partners, carefully guiding them and providing them with the tools to succeed. In addition, the brand not only offers its franchise partners the opportunity to spread joy across their communities, but to provide themselves joy as well.

Wicked Lick is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners throughout South Florida, with the goal of awarding ten licenses by the end of 2022. The ideal candidate will have previous business management experience and is passionate about creating a business that they can be hands on with. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Wicked Lick location ranges from $211,500 - $341,200.

For more information about Wicked Lick's franchise opportunity, please visit https://WickedLick.com/franchise/.

About Wicked Lick

Wicked Lick was started as a dream of Founders, John Smotryski and Amanda Velazquez in 2018 to slow down and enjoy life more, while also remaining an active part of their community. With rapid success over the last three years, the brand launched their franchising opportunity with the unique experience of Liquid Nitrogen ice cream, enticing all the senses. You know what they say, "If You Don't Lick It, Someone Else Will." For more information, visit https://WickedLick.com/.

