Tekmovil Expands Partnership with Brighter Children Organization A continuation of Tekmovil's corporate social responsibility efforts, the partnership includes financial backing for 40 female students at exceptional, not-for-profit elementary schools in Colombia and Honduras.

MIAMI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekmovil today announced a significant expansion of the company's partnership with Brighter Children Organization, a non-profit that supports educational initiatives for elementary-school-aged children living in some of the world's most impoverished countries. The announcement comes during both International Women's Day and Women's History Month, a relevant time for corporations to focus on diversity, gender equality, and fostering the overall support of women.

Brighter Children/Tekmovil (PRNewswire)

Tekmovil's partnership with the organization began in November 2020 with a commitment to sponsoring a group of 20 school-aged girls in Santa Maria, Colombia at a Brighter Children partner school, Oasis of Hope. The donation included full school tuition for the 20 girls with 100% of the proceeds going to the school resources and efficiencies, including lunch, medical, transportation to and from the school, as well as teachers' salaries.

This year's donation expansion includes a new partnership with a Brighter Children partner school in Honduras, called Students Helping Honduras, sponsoring an additional 20 student tuitions, and in Colombia by covering the full cost increase in the sponsored students' yearly tuition rate due to inflation and an increase in living costs and school supplies.

"We know the impact a good education has in breaking barriers for children in impoverished areas, and with that in mind, we wanted to extend our partnership with Brighter Children," said Claudia Rodríguez, COO of Tekmovil. "Our hope with this partnership is that we not only give these children the opportunity to continue learning but also open the doors of possibility for them."

The sponsorship in Honduras acknowledges the region's staggering poverty rate (66%), currently the most unequal country in Latin America. Only 2% of the wealthiest students in Honduras get to attend a private bilingual school. As a result, very few people speak English in Honduras. Students Helping Honduras promises that 100% of their students will be fluent in English when they graduate.

"Through our continued support along with other sponsors, Brighter Children can continue to change lives," said Ms. Rodríguez. "We believe the best way to stop the cycle of poverty is to support children in their education. Developing future leaders through educational skills will allow them to overcome barriers and turn dreams into reality."

For more information or to support Brighter Children, visit https://www.brighterchildren.org/ .

About Brighter Children

Founded in 2013, Brighter Children was created on the principle that education is a key factor in the success of all children. Brighter Children gives children the opportunity to attend school by supporting the efforts of educational entrepreneurs who have taken on the task of providing educational facilities in some of the most impoverished countries. Since its inception, Brighter Children has funded over 2 million hours of education for more than 1,500 children. For more information, visit https://www.brighterchildren.org/ .

About Tekmovil

Tekmovil is a highly innovative mobile technology distribution and services enterprise committed to taking the best mobile technology to new frontiers. Tekmovil leverages industry-leading expertise to provide manufacturing, network operator, and key channel partners with an edge over the competition by providing high-value services. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Tekmovil has operations that span over 14 countries in three regions.

Tekmovil's value proposition is to disrupt the traditional distributor model with technology-enabled services that seamlessly maximize brand and client performance while providing innovative, customer-driven, technology-backed services that translate to increased sales, customer satisfaction, and value for clients and their customers. For more information, visit www.tekmovil.com .

