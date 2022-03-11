Data Driven Holdings (DDH) launches new business, Qualified Customer, a breakout company focusing on audience modeling and using consumer financial data for marketing in the automotive industry

Data Driven Holdings (DDH) launches new business, Qualified Customer, a breakout company focusing on audience modeling and using consumer financial data for marketing in the automotive industry

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Driven Holdings (DDH) is launching Qualified Customer (QC), a transactional consumer-data marketing company. QC identifies and targets in-market customers based on over 270 million consumer credit records with over 1,200 attributes and calculations.

Qualified Customer uses consumer financial and behavioral data modeling to verify, target, and advertise to qualified in-market audiences for the automotive industry. (PRNewswire)

QC is the only automotive marketing partner with direct access to raw consumer data with audience modeling capabilities and end-to-end fulfillment authorized by one of the leading credit reporting agencies. This allows QC to target and market to individuals based on a variety of credit and financial variables, including current or past automotive loans and leases.

Key Consumer Data Qualifications:

270 Million Consumer Credit Records

Credit Scores

Lease/Loan Criteria (Rate, Term, Balance, Monthly Payment)

Lease/Loan Position (Equity, LTV, Time Remaining)

Verification (Income, Employment, Identity)

Credit Utilization (Capacity)

"QC has been in the making for over five years. It all started around one single goal – how to find, model, and target consumers that have the highest statistical probability of transacting," said Scott Fletcher, founder of QC.

To increase dealership sales based on consumer financial data, QC targets consumers most likely to transact and sends marketing on behalf of any client without the need to obtain permissible purpose documentation and time-consuming credit bureau approvals.

"In 2021, clients collectively saw an ROI of 26:1. With improving inventory and our cross-media, off-lease, and trade-cycle strategies, we will undoubtedly build upon this success," remarked William Reilly, COO of DDH.

Visit TheQualifiedCustomer.com to learn more.

About Data Driven Holdings

We are a family of brands changing how consumers buy and service cars. Each brand provides data-driven technology and advertising solutions to the automotive industry. Our suite of technology and award-winning creative impacts the customer journey on every level. Since 2005, we have exclusively served the automotive industry. We serve Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 customers. To learn more, visit DataDrivenHoldings.com.

About Qualified Customer

With access to over 270 million Equifax credit records and 1,200 attributes and calculations, Qualified Customer provides unparalleled insight into the financial position of your customers and enables highly strategic data modeling of your local market. Get a full understanding of your customers and build more targeted and effective mail and digital strategies to reach them, and you'll never miss another opportunity. To learn more, visit TheQualifiedCustomer.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Qualified Customer