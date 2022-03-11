Millig Design Build Awarded $3M Energy Savings Performance Contract with Kearny County, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Kan., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearny County, Kan. has awarded a $3M contract to Millig Design Build for turnkey facility improvements. As part of this contract, Millig will design and execute a series of projects aimed at improving energy efficiency, air quality, and comfort at the Kearny County Courthouse and Senior Center.

"We're pleased with how well Millig listened to our needs and translated them into an actionable plan that will save our county money on energy and operating costs and improve air quality and comfort inside our facilities," said Kearny County Clerk Jana Jenkinson.

Millig Design Build will replace failing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems with one water-source heat recovery variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system. This system will allow county buildings to share energy with maximum efficiency. Additional projects include LED lighting, window, and roofing upgrades.

"We're honored to have been chosen for this project and look forward to working closely with Kearny County to implement these cost- and energy-saving upgrades," said Aaron Tilden, PE, senior development engineer, Millig Design Build.

All construction is scheduled to be complete this fall.

