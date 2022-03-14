BOVIET SOLAR LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE

New site is modern, user-friendly, and content-rich

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar, a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC PV cells, Monofacial and Bifacial PV Modules, has launched a new corporate website at www.bovietsolar.com.

The primary goal of the website redesign was to create a more user-friendly and responsive resource with improved navigation, allowing residential solar installers, commercial/industrial solar contractors, utility-scale solar project developers, and individuals looking to learn more about solar energy, to easily locate information on Boviet Solar's PV module product line, solar solutions, and solar projects.

The new website offers a clean, modern design, easy navigation, helpful tools and expanded resources. The company will use the website to deliver consistent, up-to-date, relevant company and product information and resources.

"We are thrilled to launch the new website and feel strongly it will serve as a useful, informative portal for clients and community businesses, helping them better understand Boviet Solar and all that we offer. Further, the new Boviet Solar website aligns with our new mission, vision, culture and growth expansion plans," said Jimmy Xie, CEO, Boviet Solar.

The website includes sections on:

Why Boviet Solar: In-depth information about why Boviet Solar is the right PV module supplier to partner with.

Why Boviet Solar PV Technology: Detailed information on the quality, reliability, power, and performance of Boviet Solar PV module technology.

PV Modules Full Portfolio: Information on Boviet Solar's Mono-Monofacial and Mono-Bifacial PV module product line with details on product features, benefits, and advantages for clients.

Additional Resources: Comprehensive resource center providing press releases, e-newsletters, and information on the company, products, projects, solutions, trade affiliations, trade shows, trade events and more.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is part of Boway Alloy and a global Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC cells, Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of success working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Its PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL/DNV-GL module reliability scorecard since 2019. Boviet Solar's USA headquarters are in San José, California and its global headquarters are located in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

