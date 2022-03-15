GoHealth Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Focusing on Optimization in 2022

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

GoHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/GoHealth, Inc.)
GoHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/GoHealth, Inc.)(PRNewswire)
  • Fourth quarter 2021 net revenue of $449.6 million increased 1% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 net revenue of $1,062.4 million increased 21% compared to the prior year period. These are inclusive of an incremental 15% Medicare Advantage ('MA") lifetime value ("LTV") constraint applied to all MA policies sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 and negative revenue adjustments relating to performance obligations satisfied in 2018, 2019, 2020, and the first nine months of 2021 (the "Lookback Adjustments") of $155.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $165.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as further described below.
  • Fourth quarter 2021 net loss of $432.3 million and fiscal year 2021 net loss of $534.2 million, inclusive of $386.6 million of goodwill impairment charges.
  • Fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.5 million decreased 99% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $33.8 million decreased 88% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA1 includes the negative impact of the Lookback Adjustments for both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2021 and is inclusive of an incremental 15% constraint applied to all MA policies sold in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Fourth quarter 2021 MA Carrier Approved Submissions ("CAS") of 653,620 increased 99% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 MA CAS's of 1,170,603 increased 84% compared to the prior year period.
  • Negative revenue Lookback Adjustments were $155.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $165.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  • The Company provided its full year 2022 outlook, and expects total net revenue of $900 - $1,100 million (-15% to +4%) powered by commission revenue of $700 - $900 million (-21% to +2%). The company expects Adjusted EBITDA1 of $110 - $150 million (+224% to +343%).  The Company also expects negative cash flow from operations of $50 - $10 million (+83% to +97%).

2021 Highlights3

  • Total company revenue grew 21% to $1,062.4 million
  • Medicare—Internal revenue increased 27% to $844.9 million
  • Encompass revenue of $72 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 88% to $33.8 million, resulting in full-year Adjusted EBITDA margins of 3%
  • LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission decreased 7% from $900 in 2020 to $842 in 2021, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments
  • Grew commissions receivable balance by $452.1 million (+56%) in 2021 to $1,262.5 million

Fourth Quarter AEP Highlights3

  • Total company revenue grew 1% to $449.6 million
  • Medicare—Internal revenue increased 5% to $368.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 99% to $1.5 million, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA margins of 0.3%

2022 Financial Outlook

The trajectory of the US economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the continued uncertainty associated with the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has provided its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 based on current market conditions and expectations:

  • Full-year 2022 net revenue of $900 - $1,100 million, representing year-over-year growth of (15)% - 4%
  • Full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $110 - $150 million, representing year-over-year growth of 224% - 343%
  • Full-year 2022 cash flow from operations of ($50) - ($10) million, representing year-over-year improvement of 83% to 97%

Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call today, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results. A live audio webcast and a supplemental presentation will be available online at https://investors.gohealth.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-519-1310 for U.S. participants, or 1-914-800-3876 for international participants, and referencing participant code 2679849. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link.

About GoHealth, Inc.:
As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations:
IR@gohealth.com

Media Relations:
Pressinquiries@gohealth.com

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below.

(2)

Total Medicare Advantage Submitted Policies includes Commissionable and non-Commissionable Policies.

(3)

Fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results compared to the comparable prior year period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations often include forwarding-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, the growth of our membership base, our ability to realize the potential of our market opportunity, and 2022 annual guidance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in the Company's relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationship, reduction in revenue or consolidation of carriers; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; our ability to obtain the capital needed to operate and grow our business; attracting qualified employees and retaining key employees; and the impact of global economic conditions. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and are reliant on the actions taken or to be taken by third parties. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, including any guidance provided. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

In  addition, the Company is required to comply with  Accounting Standards Codification 606 – Revenue from Contracts with Customers.  This standard requires the Company to make numerous assumptions  that are based upon historical trends and management's judgment.  These assumptions may change over time and may have a material impact on revenue recognition, guidance and results of operations.  Please review our assumptions stated in this press release careful as well as our associated risk factors in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.    You can obtain copies of GoHealth's filings with the SEC for free at the SEC's website (www.SEC.gov).

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense, or EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, share-based compensation expense, accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on sublease, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO, and severance costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Management has provided its outlook and guidance regarding adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items are not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Glossary

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, share-based compensation expense, accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on sublease, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO, and severance costs.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

"Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period.

"LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.

"Submitted Policies" refer to completed applications that, with respect to each such application, the consumer has authorized us to submit to the carrier.

The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020






Dollars


% of Net
Revenues


Dollars


% of Net
Revenues


$ Change


% Change

Net revenues:













Commission


$  384,826


85.6%


$  360,634


80.9%


$      24,192


6.7%

Enterprise


64,774


14.4%


85,289


19.1%


(20,515)


(24.1)%

Net revenues


449,600


100.0%


445,923


100.0%


3,677


0.8%

Operating expenses:













Cost of revenue


99,886


22.2%


94,682


21.2%


5,204


5.5%

Marketing and advertising


195,411


43.5%


96,309


21.6%


99,102


102.9%

Customer care and enrollment


123,331


27.4%


60,229


13.5%


63,102


104.8%

Technology


15,178


3.4%


9,530


2.1%


5,648


59.3%

General and administrative


29,007


6.5%


19,828


4.4%


9,179


46.3%

Amortization of intangible assets


23,513


5.2%


23,514


5.3%


(1)


—%

Goodwill impairment charges


386,553


86.0%



—%


386,553


NM

Total operating expenses


872,879


194.1%


304,092


68.2%


568,787


187.0%

Income (loss) from operations


(423,279)


(94.1)%


141,831


31.8%


(565,110)


(398.4)%

Interest expense


9,619


2.1%


8,591


1.9%


1,028


12.0%

Other expense (income), net


(696)


(0.2)%


135


—%


(831)


NM

Income (loss) before income taxes


(432,202)


(96.1)%


133,105


29.8%


(565,307)


(424.7)%

Income tax expense (benefit)


118


—%


5


—%


113


NM

Net income (loss)


$ (432,320)


(96.2)%


$  133,100


29.8%


$    (565,420)


(424.8)%

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


(277,225)


(61.7)%


97,143


21.8%


(374,368)


(385.4)%

Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.


$ (155,095)


(34.5)%


$    35,957


8.1%


$    (191,052)


(531.3)%

Net income (loss) per share:













Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic


$      (1.35)




$       0.43







Net income (loss) per share of common stock — diluted (1)


$      (1.35)




$       0.41







Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic


115,045




84,194







Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — diluted


115,045




321,191







Non-GAAP financial measures:













EBITDA


$ (392,251)




$  166,806







Adjusted EBITDA


$     1,499




$  169,889







Adjusted EBITDA margin


0.3%




38.1%















NM = Not meaningful

(1)

Net income per share of common stock - diluted for the three months ending December 31, 2020, of $0.41 is calculated by dividing net income of $133.1 million, which considers the reallocation of earnings after the assumed conversion of Class B Common Stock for Class A Common Stock, by the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted of 321,191.

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020






Dollars


% of Net
Revenues


Dollars


% of Net
Revenues


$ Change


% Change

Net revenues:













Commission


$  881,263


82.9%


$  671,140


76.5%


$     210,123


31.3%

Enterprise


181,152


17.1%


206,210


23.5%


(25,058)


(12.2)%

Net revenues


1,062,415


100.0%


877,350


100.0%


185,065


21.1%

Operating expenses:













Cost of revenue


239,335


22.5%


199,202


22.7%


40,133


20.1%

Marketing and advertising


365,141


34.4%


206,864


23.6%


158,277


76.5%

Customer care and enrollment


320,165


30.1%


165,497


18.9%


154,668


93.5%

Technology


48,429


4.6%


59,348


6.8%


(10,919)


(18.4)%

General and administrative


98,183


9.2%


197,229


22.5%


(99,046)


(50.2)%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability



—%


19,700


2.2%


(19,700)


(100.0)%

Amortization of intangible assets


94,056


8.9%


94,056


10.7%



—%

Goodwill impairment charges


386,553


36.4%



—%


386,553


NM

Total operating expenses


1,551,862


146.1%


941,896


107.4%


609,966


64.8%

Income (loss) from operations


(489,447)


(46.1)%


(64,546)


(7.4)%


(424,901)


658.3%

Interest expense


33,505


3.2%


32,969


3.8%


536


1.6%

Loss on extinguishment of debt


11,935


1.1%



—%


11,935


NM

Other (income) expense


(669)


(0.1)%


(358)


—%


(311)


86.9%

Income (loss) before income taxes


(534,218)


(50.3)%


(97,157)


(11.1)%


(437,061)


449.9%

Income tax expense (benefit)


(24)


—%


43


—%


(67)


(155.8)%

Net income (loss)


$ (534,194)


(50.3)%


$   (97,200)


(11.1)%


$    (436,994)


449.6%

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(344,837)


(32.5)%


(52,933)


(6.0)%





Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.


$ (189,357)


(17.8)%


$   (44,267)


(5.0)%





Net income (loss) per share:













Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted


$      (1.79)




$      (0.22)







Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic and diluted


105,991




84,189







Non-GAAP financial measures:













EBITDA


$ (393,206)




$    34,364







Adjusted EBITDA


$    33,821




$  271,029







Adjusted EBITDA margin


3.2%




30.9%








NM = Not meaningful

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Net revenues


$    449,600


$    445,923

Net income (loss)


(432,320)


133,100

Interest expense


9,619


8,591

Income tax expense


118


5

Depreciation and amortization expense


30,332


25,110

EBITDA


(392,251)


166,806

Goodwill impairment charges (1)


386,553


Share-based compensation expense (2)


7,197


3,083

Adjusted EBITDA


$        1,499


$    169,889

Adjusted EBITDA margin


0.3%


38.1%









(1)

Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

(2)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.

(in thousands, except percentages)


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Net revenues


$  1,062,415


$    877,350

Net income (loss)


(534,194)


(97,200)

Interest expense


33,505


32,969

Income tax expense (benefit)


(24)


43

Depreciation and amortization expense


107,507


98,552

EBITDA


(393,206)


34,364

Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)


11,935


Goodwill impairment charges (2)


386,553


Share-based compensation expense (3)


27,297


6,929

Loss on sublease (4)


1,062


Legal fees (5)


180


Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (6)



209,300

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (7)



19,700

IPO transactions costs (8)



659

Severance costs (9)



77

Adjusted EBITDA


$      33,821


$    271,029

Adjusted EBITDA margin


3.2%


30.9%









(1)

Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.

(2)

Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

(3)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.

(4)

Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement entered into during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

(5)

Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.

(6)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

(7)

Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.

(8)

Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.

(9)

Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)


Successor


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Marketing and advertising


$          2,108


$         24,890

Customer care and enrollment


3,775


12,599

Technology


3,775


33,085

General and administrative


17,639


145,655

Total share-based compensation expense


$         27,297


$       216,229

The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Dec. 31, 2021


Dec. 31, 2020

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$         84,361


$       144,234

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $558 in 2021 and $787 in 2020


17,276


14,211

Receivable from NVX Holdings, Inc.



3,395

Commissions receivable - current


268,663


188,128

Prepaid expense and other current assets


58,695


41,854

Total current assets


428,995


391,822

Commissions receivable - non-current


993,844


622,270

Operating Lease ROU Asset


23,462


Other long-term assets


3,608


2,072

Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net


24,273


17,353

Intangible assets, net


594,669


688,726

Goodwill



386,553

Total assets


$    2,068,851


$    2,108,796

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$         39,843


$          8,733

Accrued liabilities


52,788


26,926

Commissions payable - current


104,160


78,478

Short-term operating lease liability


6,126


Deferred revenue


536


736

Current portion of long-term debt


5,270


4,170

Other current liabilities


8,344


8,328

Total current liabilities


217,067


127,371

Non-current liabilities:





Commissions payable - non-current


274,403


182,596

Long-term operating lease liability


19,776


Long-term debt, net of current portion


665,115


396,400

Other non-current liabilities



3,274

Total non-current liabilities


959,294


582,270

Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 115,487  and 84,196 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.


11


8

Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 587,360 and 619,004 shares authorized; 205,352 and 236,997 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.


21


24

Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020



Additional paid-in capital


561,447


399,169

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(59)


17

Accumulated deficit


(208,317)


(18,802)

Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc.


353,103


380,416

Non-controlling interests


539,387


1,018,739

Total stockholders' equity


892,490


1,399,155

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$    2,068,851


$    2,108,796

The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Operating Activities





Net income (loss)


$      (534,194)


$        (97,200)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Share-based compensation


27,297


216,229

Depreciation and amortization


13,451


4,496

Amortization of intangible assets


94,056


94,056

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs


2,222


2,430

Loss on extinguishment of debt


11,935


Loss on sublease


1,062


Change in fair value of contingent consideration



19,700

Goodwill impairment charges


386,553


Non-cash lease expense


5,033


Other non-cash items


(5)


(1,691)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:





Accounts receivable


(2,758)


4,526

Commissions receivable


(452,950)


(427,467)

Prepaid expenses and other assets


(18,613)


(30,194)

Accounts payable


30,477


(5,340)

Accrued liabilities


25,745


4,358

Deferred revenue


(200)


(14,482)

Commissions payable


117,489


107,583

Operating lease liabilities


(4,885)


Other liabilities


(721)


8,779

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


(299,006)


(114,217)

Investing Activities





Acquisition of business, net of cash



Purchases of property, equipment and software


(19,801)


(14,523)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


(19,801)


(14,523)

Financing Activities





Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of offering costs



852,407

Payment of partial consideration to Blocker Shareholders in the Blocker Merger



(96,165)

Purchase of LLC Interests from Continuing Equity Owners



(508,320)

Settlement of Senior Preferred Earnout Units



(100,000)

Proceeds received upon issuance of preferred units



Proceeds received upon issuance of common units



10,000

Proceeds from borrowings


565,000


117,000

Repayment of borrowings


(298,970)


(3,878)

Call premium paid for debt extinguishment


(5,910)


Debt issuance cost payments


(4,108)


(6,293)

Principal payments under capital lease obligations


(318)


(293)

Distributions to non-controlling interests



(400)

Advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.


3,395


(3,395)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


259,089


260,663

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(155)


35

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(59,873)


131,958

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


144,234


12,276

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$         84,361


$       144,234

The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020






Dollars


% of Net
Revenues


Dollars


% of Net
Revenues


$ Change


% Change

Net revenues:













Medicare - Internal


$       368,503


82.0%


$       351,082


78.7%


$        17,421


5.0%

Medicare - External


72,447


16.1%


78,355


17.6%


(5,908)


(7.5)%

IFP and Other - Internal


6,182


1.4%


10,473


2.3%


(4,291)


(41.0)%

IFP and Other - External


2,468


0.5%


6,013


1.3%


(3,545)


(59.0)%

Net revenues


449,600


100.0%


445,923


100.0%


3,677


0.8%

Segment profit:











Medicare - Internal


10,771


2.4%


172,920


38.8%


(162,149)


(93.8)%

Medicare - External


3,075


0.7%


5,051


1.1%


(1,976)


(39.1)%

IFP and Other - Internal


2,162


0.5%


4,087


0.9%


(1,925)


(47.1)%

IFP and Other - External


472


0.1%


1,121


0.3%


(649)


(57.9)%

Segment profit


16,480


3.7%


183,179


41.1%


(166,699)


(91.0)%

Corporate expense


29,693


6.6%


17,834


4.0%


11,859


66.5%

Amortization of intangible assets


23,513


5.2%


23,514


5.3%


(1)


—%

Goodwill impairment charges


386,553


86.0%



—%


386,553


NM

Interest expense


9,619


2.1%


8,591


1.9%


1,028


12.0%

Other (income) expense, net


(696)


(0.2)%


135


—%


(831)


NM

Income (loss) before income taxes


$      (432,202)


(96.1)%


$       133,105


29.8%


$      (565,307)


(424.7)%


NM = Not meaningful



Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020





(in thousands, except percentages)


Dollars


% of Net
Revenues


Dollars


% of Net
Revenues


$ Change


% Change














Medicare - Internal


$       844,894


79.5%


$       667,293


76.1%


$       177,601


26.6%

Medicare - External


189,563


17.8%


155,660


17.7%


33,903


21.8%

IFP and Other - Internal


19,687


1.9%


32,271


3.7%


(12,584)


(39.0)%

IFP and Other - External


8,271


0.8%


22,126


2.5%


(13,855)


(62.6)%

Net revenues


1,062,415


100.0%


877,350


100.0%


185,065


21.1%

Segment profit:













Medicare - Internal


84,345


7.9%


296,865


33.8%


(212,520)


(71.6)%

Medicare - External


2,622


0.2%


5,944


0.7%


(3,322)


(55.9)%

IFP and Other - Internal


2,819


0.3%


4,269


0.5%


(1,450)


(34.0)%

IFP and Other - External


245


—%


1,910


0.2%


(1,665)


(87.2)%

Segment profit


90,031


8.5%


308,988


35.2%


(218,957)


(70.9)%

Corporate expense


98,869


9.3%


259,778


29.6%


(160,909)


(61.9)%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability



—%


19,700


2.2%


(19,700)


(100.0)%

Amortization of intangible assets


94,056


8.9%


94,056


10.7%



—%

Loss on extinguishment of debt


11,935


1.1%



—%


11,935


NM

Goodwill impairment charges


386,553


36.4%



—%


386,553


NM

Interest expense


33,505


3.2%


32,969


3.8%


536


1.6%

Other (income) expense, net


(669)


(0.1)%


(358)


—%


(311)


86.9%

Income (loss) before income taxes


$      (534,218)


(50.3)%


$       (97,157)


(11.1)%


$      (437,061)


449.9%


NM = Not meaningful

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):



Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage


669,079


330,604


1,190,530


644,669

Medicare Supplement


1,631


2,955


4,508


9,119

Prescription Drug Plans


34,762


10,293


42,469


16,762

Total Medicare - Commissionable Submitted Policies


705,472


343,852


1,237,507


670,550

The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate our LTV.

Medicare - Internal



Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage


508,004


250,251


903,808


478,863

Medicare Supplement


527


1,514


1,229


3,116

Prescription Drug Plans


17,481


8,263


24,006


13,582

Total Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions


526,012


260,028


929,043


495,561

Medicare - External



Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage


145,616


77,669


266,795


158,325

Medicare Supplement


708


1,219


2,531


5,254

Prescription Drug Plans


11,628


1,798


12,344


3,036

Total Medicare - External Commissionable Approved Submissions


157,952


80,686


281,670


166,615

The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:



Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage


$           810


$           949


$           842


$           900

Medicare Supplement


$           683


$           934


$           856


$           849

Prescription Drug Plans


$           215


$           213


$           215


$           215

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:



Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage


12,711


23,993


23,414


44,799

Medicare Supplement


3,223


3,520


8,242


8,782

Prescription Drug Plans


2,478


2,994


4,696


5,781

Total Medicare - Non-commissionable Submitted Policies


18,412


30,507


36,352


59,362

The following table sets forth the components of our results of operations for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands)


Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2021


Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2021


Three months ended
Sep. 30, 2021


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Net revenues:











Commission


$       173,981


$       147,508


$       174,948


$       384,826


$       881,263

Enterprise


30,198


49,394


36,786


64,774


181,152

Net revenues


204,179


196,902


211,734


449,600


1,062,415

Operating expenses:











Cost of revenue


48,375


37,442


53,632


99,886


239,335

Marketing and advertising


54,484


55,735


59,511


195,411


365,141

Customer care and enrollment


47,094


61,927


87,813


123,331


320,165

Technology


9,617


11,983


11,651


15,178


48,429

General and administrative


19,693


25,251


24,232


29,007


98,183

Amortization of intangible assets


23,514


23,515


23,514


23,513


94,056

Goodwill impairment charges





386,553


386,553

Total operating expenses


202,777


215,853


260,353


872,879


1,551,862

Income (loss) from operations


1,402


(18,951)


(48,619)


(423,279)


(489,447)

Interest expense


8,688


8,277


6,921


9,619


33,505

Loss on extinguishment of debt



11,935




11,935

Other (income) expense, net


13


44


(30)


(696)


(669)

Income (loss) before income taxes, net


(7,299)


(39,207)


(55,510)


(432,202)


(534,218)

Income tax expense (benefit)


(31)


(32)


(79)


118


(24)

Net income (loss)


$         (7,268)


$        (39,175)


$        (55,431)


$      (432,320)


$      (534,194)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


(5,178)


(27,186)


(35,248)


(277,225)


(344,837)

Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.


$         (2,090)


$        (11,989)


$        (20,183)


$      (155,095)


$      (189,357)

The following table sets forth the share-based compensation expense embedded in the operating expense line items for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands)


Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2021


Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2021


Three months ended
Sep. 30, 2021


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Marketing and advertising


$             337


$             426


$             698


$             647


$          2,108

Customer care and enrollment


796


1,043


957


979


3,775

Technology


747


1,133


910


985


3,775

General and administrative


3,232


4,997


4,824


4,586


17,639

Total share-based compensation


$          5,112


$          7,599


$          7,389


$          7,197


$         27,297

The following table sets forth operating segment results for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands)


Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2021


Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2021


Three months ended
Sep. 30, 2021


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Net revenues:











Medicare - Internal


$       157,353


$       160,433


$       158,605


$       368,503


$       844,894

Medicare - External


39,500


31,379


46,237


72,447


189,563

IFP and Other - Internal


3,975


3,788


5,742


6,182


19,687

IFP and Other - External


3,351


1,302


1,150


2,468


8,271

Net revenues


$       204,179


$       196,902


$       211,734


$       449,600


$    1,062,415

Segment profit (loss):











Medicare - Internal


$         46,443


$         31,257


$         (4,126)


$         10,771


$         84,345

Medicare - External


(631)


(1,688)


1,866


3,075


2,622

IFP and Other - Internal


(729)


(800)


2,186


2,162


2,819

IFP and Other - External


160


(57)


(330)


472


245

Segment profit


$         45,243


$         28,712


$            (404)


$         16,480


$         90,031

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)


Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2021


Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2021


Three months ended
Sep. 30, 2021


Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Net revenues


$    204,179


$    196,902


$    211,734


$    449,600


$  1,062,415

Net income (loss)


(7,268)


(39,175)


(55,431)


(432,320)


(534,194)

Interest expense


8,688


8,277


6,921


9,619


33,505

Income tax expense (benefit)


(31)


(32)


(79)


118


(24)

Depreciation and amortization expense


25,367


25,738


26,070


30,332


107,507

EBITDA


26,756


(5,192)


(22,519)


(392,251)


(393,206)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)



11,935




11,935

Goodwill impairment charges (2)





386,553


386,553

Share-based compensation expense (3)


5,112


7,599


7,389


7,197


27,297

Loss on sublease (4)




1,062



1,062

Legal fees (5)


180





180

Adjusted EBITDA


$      32,048


$      14,342


$     (14,068)


$        1,499


$      33,821

Adjusted EBITDA margin


15.7%


7.3%


(6.6)%


0.3%


3.2%









(1)

Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.

(2)

Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

(3)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.

(4)

Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement entered into during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

(5)

Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gohealth-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2021-results-301503426.html

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.