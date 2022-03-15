Insurance Startup Asteya Launches New Product Offering On Their Technology-First Platform

MIAMI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asteya , an income insurance technology company whose mission is to provide financial health and wellbeing by transforming the income insurance space, today announced its launch of an additional product offering; Accidental Death.

Asteya's solutions are purpose-built to help give people peace of mind — and real support — through the unanticipated circumstances that have increasingly become facts of life. Asteya's applications are completely online, and users may get coverage within minutes rather than days and weeks. The company's first offering was geared toward the underserved creator economy and gig workers. Asteya's goal is to make shopping for income insurance quick, convenient, and affordable.

"It was always our intention as a company to launch new products after our inaugural offering of income insurance," said Hadi Radwan, Co-Founder at Asteya. "Since our launch in March 2021, our team has paid careful attention to the insurance market space to make sure we were providing the next best offerings for communities at large. Our products, Permanent Disability and Accidental Death, fill a gap in affordable insurance protections. As we continue to launch new product offerings, our main goal, outside of making it affordable and convenient, will be to meet the needs of current and potential customers."

Total and Permanent Disability insurance provides payment in the event you suffer an illness or injury which totally and permanently prevents you from working again. Accidental Death insurance provides a financial safety net for your beneficiaries should you pass away due to an accident. According to the CDC, accidents are the third leading cause of death in the U.S., after heart disease and cancer. Accidents are also the number one cause of death for adults ages 25 to 44.

Product features for Permanent Disability and Accidental Death include a two-year policy term length and a one-time payout of up to $500,000.

For more information on Asteya, its mission, and its products visit www.Asteya.world .

ABOUT ASTEYA

Asteya is an insurtech company whose mission is to make income insurance accessible to anyone. Asteya's goal is to support people's financial, physical, and mental health so they can focus on living. Asteya was founded in 2019 and is backed by I2BF Ventures, Capital Factory, Cap Meridian Ventures, and Northstar.vc. For more information on Asteya, its mission, and its products visit www.Asteya.world.

