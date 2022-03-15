Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN; the "Company"), a new energy vehicles franchisor and retailer under the brand name "Jiuzi" in China, today reports its fiscal year 2021 financial results ended October 31, 2021.

First-Half 2021 Highlights:

Net revenues increased by 16.15% or $1.33 million from $8.21 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 to $9.54 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021.

Gross profit for new energy vehicle sales increased by 36.20% or $0.01 million from $0.03 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 to $0.04 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $7.37 million as of October 31, 2021, compared to $0.76 million as of October 31, 2020.

The Company source New Energy Vehicles, or NEVs, through more than twenty NEV manufacturers, including BYD, Geely and Chery, as well as battery/component manufacturers such as Beijing Zhongdian Boyu, Shenzhen Jishuchongke and Youbang Electronics, which focus on manufacturing charging piles, and Guoxuan Gaoke, and Futesi in battery production.



For fiscal years ended October 31, ($ millions, except per share data, differences due to rounding) 2021

2020

% Change Net revenue $9.54

$8.21

16.15% Selling, general and administrative expenses $3.31

$1.65

100.74% Income from operations $1.32

$4.37

(69.87%) Net income $0.78

$3.42

(77.27%) Net income per share – Basic and Diluted $0.04

$0.23

(82.61%)

Mr. Shuibo Zhang, CEO of JZXN commented: "We are excited to announce results for another year of great success. Through our operating franchise stores and one company-owned store in China, we and our franchisee partners managed to maintain a high service standard and further refine our operating standards and marketing concepts together in 2021, which manifests the fundamental spirit of the "Jiuzi brand."

"Despite the continued adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to expand our revenue by 16.15% to $9.54 million, thanks to a series of business initiatives, such as the integration of new growth strategies and partnerships with industry peers. The Company is also developing a platform of customer and vehicle management system that is expected to launch next year to serve all our franchise stores and entire operation systems. We believe such measures will continue to establish a solid foundation as we keep expanding our scale of sales and business operation in China."

Mr. Francis Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We were able to deliver strong development momentum for fiscal year 2021 after our successful listing in the U.S. market. Although COVID-19 continues to have a lingering adverse impact on our business operation, we managed to grow net revenue from NEV sales by 262.24% to $1.44 million, franchise initial fees by 3.60% to $8.09 million during the past fiscal year, largely thanks to our growing talents, the increased number of automobile brands we cooperate with, and the gradually recovered NEV industry that has been generously subsidized by national and local favorable policies. Looking ahead, we plan to further improve our strong cash position by providing a multi-dimensional service platform and one-stop experience that cover both the online vehicle selection and purchases and offline vehicle delivery and maintenance. We are confident that the Company will continue to create sustainable value and great financial returns for our shareholders."

Full-year 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenue

The following table lists the calculation methods of gross profit and gross profit margin of each type of revenue:



For the years ended October 31, $ millions, differences due to rounding 2021

2020

Amount

% New energy vehicle sales













Net revenue $ 1.44

$ 0.40

1.04

262.24% Cost of revenue 1.40

0.37

1.03

282.03% Gross profit $ 0.04

$ 0.03

0.01

36.20% Gross profit margin 3.03%

8.05%

-5.02%

-62.40%















Franchise initial fees













Net revenue $ 8.09

$ 7.81

0.28

3.60% Cost of revenue 3.51

1.82

1.69

92.38% Gross profit $ 4.58

$ 5.99

-1.40

-23.45% Gross profit margin 56.64%

76.65%

-20.01%

-26.11%















Franchisees' royalties













Net revenue



$ -







Cost of revenue



-







Gross profit



$ -







Gross profit margin



-























Total













Net revenue $ 9.54

$ 8.21

1.33

16.15% Cost of revenue 4.91

2.91

2.72

124.11% Gross profit $ 4.63

$ 6.02

-1.39

-23.13% Gross profit margin 48.52%

73.32%

-24.80%

-33.82%

Our net revenues were $9.54 million for year ended October 31, 2021 as compared to $8.21 million in 2020, an increase of $1.33 million, or 16.15%. The increase was mostly due to the pandemic being effectively controlled in China, the increase in the initial franchise fee revenue, and the recovering NEVs sales market.

NEV sales include the sales of the NEVs in JZXN's Shangli store and sales of NEVs to our franchisees. For the year ended October 31, 2021, our NEV sales increased by $1.04 million, or 262.24%, from $0.40 million for the year ended October 31, 2020 to $1.44 million for the year ended October 31, 2021. In addition to the above mentioned reasons, the increase was due to the fact that after our listing, the strength of the Company has been further enhanced, our talent team has been growing, and the number of automobile brands we cooperate with has gradually increased.

Cost of revenue was $1.40 million for the year ended October 31, 2021, an increase of $1.03 million or 282.03%, from $0.37 for the year ended October 31, 2020. The increase of cost of revenue was resulted from the growth in sales of new energy vehicles.

Gross profit and gross profit margin were $0.04 million and 3.03% for the year ended October 31, 2021 as compared to $0.03 million and 8.05% in 2020, respectively. The decrease of gross profit margin was resulted from the price increase of NEVs by suppliers to make up for the losses caused by the pandemic. In order to accelerate the expansion of the market, we did not increase the price synchronously, thus resulting in a relatively lower gross margin.

The initial franchise fee revenue increased by $0.28 million or 3.60% from $7.81 million for the year ended October 31, 2020 to $8.09 for the year ended October 31, 2021. As of October 31, 2021 and 2020, we have entered into franchise agreements with 87 and 60 franchisees, respectively. The increase was mostly attributed to people's increasing interest in investment and consumption of NEVs, and that the NEV sector has renewed investor interest as we gather more attention from investors. As of October 31, 2021, we have entered into franchise agreements with 87 franchisees.

Cost of revenue was $3.51 million for the year ended October 31, 2021, an increase of $1.69 million or 92.38% from $1.82 million for the year ended October 31, 2020. The increase was due to an increase in the number of our franchise stores.

Gross profit and gross profit margin were $4.58 million and 56.64% for the year ended October 31, 2021, as compared to $5.99 million and 76.65% in 2020, respectively. Such change was the result of a combination of the changes as discussed above.

We may collect franchisees' royalties based on the 10% of net income from our franchisees. As of October 31, 2021, we did not generate any revenues through franchisees' royalties as our franchisees have not started to generate net income for the period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

We incurred selling, general, and administrative expenses of $3.31 million for the year ended October 31, 2021, as compared to $1.65 million for the year ended October 31, 2020, an increase of $1.66 million, or 100.74%. The increase is due to the increase in paid salaries, conference fees, travel and advertising expenses after we went public, as well as subscription to executive insurance and newly rented office space.

Interest Expenses

Interest charges and bank charges are mainly from bank transfer charges and deposit interest offset. Interest expense as of October 31, 2021 and 2020 were approximately -$5,734 and $3,490, respectively.

Provision for Income Taxes

Provision for income tax was $0.55 million during the year ended October 31, 2021, a decrease of $0.43 million or 44%, as compared to $0.97 million for the year ended October 31, 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in income before income tax provision, which was $1.32 million for the year ended October 31, 2021 as compared to $4.40 million for the year ended October 31, 2020.

Net Income

Our net income decreased by $2.65 million or 77.27%, to $0.78 million for the year ended October 31, 2021, from $3.42 million for the year ended October 31, 2020. Such change was the result of the combination of the changes as discussed above.

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.04 for the year ended October 31, 2021, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.23 in 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of October 31, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $7.37 million, compared to $0.76 million as of October 31, 2020.

Recent developments

On February 23, 2022, the Company announced that on January 6, 2021, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., it entered into a one-year strategic cooperation agreement with Jiangsu Jemmell New Energy Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese electric vehicle maker and battery assembler.

On February 10, 2022, the Company announced that on December 25, 2021, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., it entered into a two-year strategic cooperation agreement with Zhejiang Farizon Zhitong Technology Co. Ltd. ("Farizon Zhitong"). Farison Zhitong is a domestic new energy commercial vehicles distributor wholly owned by Zhejiang Geely New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group Co. Ltd., which is a commercial vehicle maker owned by China Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, a leading privately operated auto manufacturer.

On January 19, 2022, the Company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., has won the "2021 Annual Industry Leading Enterprise" Award during the 5th Boao Enterprise Forum held between January 8-9, 2022 in Hainan, China. Zhejiang Jiuzi has been recognized for its outstanding brand influence and strong business performance.

On January 13, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded RMB 10 million cash subsidies by Xiaoshan District government of China's Hangzhou City as part of the government-led initiatives to recognize achievements by publicly listed companies and facilitate further sustainable growth of such locally headquartered enterprises.

On January 11, 2022, the Company announced that, on December 23, 2021, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., it entered into a two-year strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Zhongtongji E-Commerce Co. Ltd., a leading domestic E-Commerce and retail services provider founded by senior management of ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO).

On December 15, 2021, the Company announced that on November 26, 2021, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., it has entered into a sales cooperation agreement with Brilliance Xinri Automobile Sales Co. Ltd., a brand distributor of China's leading electric vehicles.

On December 07, 2021, the Company announced that it entered into a cooperation agreement with Zhejiang Youxing New Energy Co., Ltd., the sole nationwide distributor of Chongqing Ruichi Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. for institutional clients.

On November 08, 2021, the Company announced that it managed to grow the number of franchise stores by over 40% during the half year between April 1 and October 31, 2021 and has been discussing with about 12 new brands regarding potential collaborations during the same period.

On October 25, 2021, the Company announced that it entered into strategic cooperation agreement with EGO Group Co., Ltd., a leading industry park operator in China.

On October 14, 2021, the Company announced that Jiuzi Southern China Operation Center, also known as Nanning Jiuzi New Energy Operation Management Center, officially commenced its operation on September 29, 2021, in an effort to expand the Company's market share in the Southern China.

On September 29, 2021, the Company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shaanxi Tongjia Auto Co., Ltd., a well-known automobile brand of Shaanxi Automobile Group Co., Ltd.

About Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Hangzhou, China, and established in 2017, franchises and operates retail stores under the brand name "Jiuzi" to sell New Energy Vehicles ("NEVs") in third-fourth tier cities in China. The Company majorly sells battery-operated electric vehicles, and sources NEVs through more than twenty NEV manufacturers. It has 37 operating franchise stores and one company-owned store. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.zjjzxny.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +1 571-464-9470 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of October 31, 2021 and 2020





October 31,



October 31,





2021



2020

ASSETS















Current Assets















Cash and cash equivalents



7,372,895





764,492

Short-term investment



1,180,772





-

Accounts receivable



6,566





14,875

Accounts receivable – related party



529,407





1,518,264

Due from related parties



367,549





173,643

Inventories



266,106





154,586

Advances to suppliers



1,594,278





569,023

Loans receivable from related parties, net



9,673,893





2,999,261

Other receivables and other current assets



1,228,738





280,789

Total current assets



22,220,204





6,474,933

Non-current Assets















Property, plant and equipment, net



373,108





101,877

Intangible assets, net



18,053





16,436

Other non-current assets



558,702





2,349

Operating lease right of use asset



846,200





-

Loans receivable from related parties, net



4,136,657





5,308,919

Total non-current assets



5,932,720





5,429,581

TOTAL ASSETS



28,152,924





11,904,514



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities















Accruals and other payables



595,364





82,182

Accounts payable – related party



44,366





102,411

Accounts payable



15,695





872

Taxes payable



2,923,987





2,772,447

Operating lease liabilities - current



163,148





-

Contract liability



114,916





116,977

Contract liability – related party



164,804





614,449

Total current liabilities



4,022,280





3,689,338

Non-current liabilities















Operating lease liabilities - non-current



537,432





-

Deferred income



1,263,840





-

Total non-current liabilities



1,801,272





-

TOTAL LIABILITIES



5,823,552





3,689,338



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



-





-



















Shareholders' equity















Ordinary shares (150,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.001, 21,426,844 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2021)*



21,427





15,000

Additional paid in capital



13,150,667





308,939

Statutory reserve



891,439





690,624

Retained earnings



7,459,539





6,846,609

Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss)



541,615





(60,426)

Total equity attributable to Jiuzi



22,064,687





7,800,746

Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests



264,685





414,430

Total Stockholders' equity



22,329,372





8,215,176

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



28,152,924





11,904,514



Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

For the years ended October 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019





For the

Year ended



For the

Year ended

For the

Year ended



October 31,



October 31,

October 31,



2021



2020

2019 Revenues, net



1,606,425.00





258,834.00

839,744 Revenues – related party, net



7,930,562





7,951,761

7,138,355 Total Revenues



9,536,987





8,210,595

7,978,099



















Cost of revenues



1,370,829





217,807

857,097 Cost of revenues – related party



3,538,875





1,972,961

2,259,079 Total cost of revenues



4,909,704





2,190,768

3,116,176



















Gross profit



4,627,283





6,019,827

4,861,923



















Selling and marketing expense



17,542





29,887

40,723 General and administrative expenses



3,292,606





1,619,125

1,101,415 Operating income (loss)



1,317,135





4,370,815

3,719,785



















Non-operating income (expense) items:

















Other income (expense), net



1,993





30,610

17,134 Interest income



5,734





390

11,895 Interest expense











(3,880)

(1,765)





7,727





27,120

27,264



















Earnings (Loss) before tax



1,324,862





4,397,935

3,747,049



















Income tax



546,825





974,393

540,782



















Net income (loss)



778,037





3,423,542

3,206,267 Less: loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(35,708)





(27,385)

(33,790) Net income (loss) attributable to Jiuzi



813,745





3,450,927

3,240,057



















Earnings (Loss) per share

















Basic



0.04





0.23

0.22 Diluted



0.04





0.23

0.22



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding*

















Basic



17,580,461





15,000,000

15,000,000 Diluted



17,580,461





15,000,000

15,000,000



















Net income (loss)



778,037





3,423,542

3,206,267



















Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Foreign currency translation (loss) income



607,057





146,303

(116,437) Total comprehensive income (loss)



1,385,094





3,569,845

3,089,830

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended October 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019





For the

Year ended



For the

Year ended





For the

Year ended



October 31,



October 31,





October 31,



2021



2020





2019 Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income



778,037





3,423,542





3,206,267 Depreciation and amortization



55,243





20,182





8,582 Provision for doubtful accounts



(13,931)





11,474





32,717 Amortization of right-of-use asset



40,286





-





- Provision for credit losses



309,024





305,128





61,277 Imputed interest expense



724,338





762,113





35,812 Loss from disposal of assets



4,082





-





- Changes in assets and liabilities





















(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable



8,958





37,809





(25,367) (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable – related party



1,092,111





(488,494





(299,062) (Increase) decrease in inventories



(103,928)





73,001





104,986 (Increase) decrease in loans to related parties



(6,129,775)





(4,982,838





(37,917) (Increase) decrease in due from related parties



(185,084)





-





- (Increase) decrease in other current assets



(1,949,313)





10,435





(164,659) (Increase) Decrease in other non-current assets



(553,867)





-





- (Decrease) increase in accrued and other liabilities



507,206





22,843





(15,540) (Decrease) increase in account payable



14,720





(10,306





- (Decrease) increase in accounts payable – related party



(62,511)





91,841





1,422 (Decrease) increase in taxes payable



23,271





1,474,958





992,328 (Decrease) increase in contract liability



(7,437)





20,370





(4,925) (Decrease) increase in contract liability – related party



(476,008)





(256,761





(4,978,756) (Decrease) increase in operating lease liabilities



(144,998)





-





- (Decrease) increase in deferred income



1,258,439





-





- Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities



(4,811,137)





515,297





(1,082,855)























Cash flows from investing activities





















Purchase of fixed assets



(306,576)





(26,778





(7,087) Purchase of intangible assets



(3,004)





-





(15,964) Acquisition of investment



(1,175,726)





-





- Refund of security deposits



-





490





12,854 Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities



(1,485,306)





(26,288





(10,197)























Cash flows from financing activities





















Proceeds from owner's injection of capital



38,916





9,046





224,946 Stock proceeds for cash



12,809,240





-





- Proceeds from (Repayment to) related party



-





(173,102





161,191 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



12,848,156





(164,056





386,137























Net increase (decrease) of cash and cash equivalents



6,551,713





324,953





(706,915)























Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents



56,690





(2,675





(5,314) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period



764,492





442,214





1,154,443 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period

$ 7,372,895



$ 764,492





442,214























Supplementary cash flow information:





















Interest received

$ 5,734



$ 390



$ 11,895 Interest paid

$ -



$ 3,880



$ 1,765 Income taxes paid

$ 295,729



$ -



$ -

