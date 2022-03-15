Lexmark Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cloud MPS Hardcopy

Lexmark recognized for driving innovation in cloud, IoT and interactive analytics to address the emerging needs of the hybrid workforce.

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global technology solutions leader, announced today it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud MPS Hardcopy 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US47337721, January 2022).

This IDC MarketScape report assesses the market for cloud-based managed print services (MPS) as well as other cloud-based contractual print service models for both enterprise and SMB. Analysts considered the quantitative and qualitative characteristics that position vendors for success in this market, noting the growing demand for hybrid work that has increased the need for usage monitoring, security and remote access to printing and document services.

"Lexmark's recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Cloud MPS validates our ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading cloud and IoT solutions that help customers adapt to the rapidly evolving workplace, including our comprehensive MPS infrastructure, global services delivery platform, and large portfolio of cloud solutions and services," said Brock Saladin, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Lexmark.

The IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment recognized the following strengths for Lexmark:

Application of Innovative Technologies: According to the report, "Lexmark continues to drive innovation within its overall approach to MPS, with a focus on simplifying all aspects of the print experience. When Lexmark launched its Cloud Print Infrastructure (CPI) as-a-service offering in 2019, it stressed the foundational pillars for a simplified infrastructure for print acquisition, IT management, and user support. With the introduction of its Cloud Bridge platform, Lexmark can now deliver the full range of its managed service offerings in essentially any environment, bringing the value proposition of MPS to a broader range of customers from SMB to enterprise."

Cloud-Based Solutions: According to the report, "Lexmark is in a strong position to deliver on the promise of the cloud as organizations look to leverage technology to improve print-related business outcomes and reduce on-premises infrastructure. Those elements that make Lexmark a leader in the MPS space, such as investments in IoT printing hardware, security expertise, and a global service delivery platform, all play an important role in the firm's ability to lead the markets' transition to print as a service."

Vertical-Specific Expertise: As cited in the report, "Lexmark's verticalized approach to the market has helped establish the firm as a strong contender for any program where deep integration with existing business systems and applications is important."

