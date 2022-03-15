MEAZURE LEARNING ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO LEAD NEXT STAGE OF GROWTH

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meazure Learning, the leading provider of online test development and delivery solutions for higher-education and professional testing organizations, today announced Tim McClinton as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Tim McClinton, Chief Executive Officer, Meazure Learning (PRNewswire)

This is a notification that the first release under this account has been submitted. Please follow up as appropriate.

Meazure Learning is the newly established brand combining ProctorU, the largest provider of identity verification and online proctoring services, and Yardstick Assessment Strategies, a leader in exam development, delivery, and psychometric services. Meazure Learning is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco.

McClinton brings over 20 years of EdTech and educational venture leadership experience in driving growth across a broad portfolio of services and markets. McClinton will lead Meazure Learning's continued expansion into the professional credentialing and higher-education markets through new and innovative assessment services backed by advanced technology and security.

"Tim's proven success in leading businesses that provide advanced technology, assessments, and related services to help people move forward in their lives is a perfect fit with our mission," says Meazure Learning board chair Steve Hoffman. "He brings a strong track record of building human-centered technology solutions to help individuals reach their educational and professional goals."

Most recently, McClinton served as President at Ascend Learning, leading its Safety and Security business across several brands to provide assessment and training solutions for safety and security professionals. At Ascend, McClinton led the digital transformation of the Safety & Security segment and accelerated expansion into new high-growth markets like cybersecurity and EHS software. Prior to Ascend, McClinton served as President and Managing Director at ACAMS and General Manager at Becker Professional Education, two Adtalam Global Education companies.

"We are thrilled to have Tim joining the Meazure Learning team," adds Carl Theobald, Operating Partner to Gryphon Investor's software group. "We continue to see strong market demand for online assessment and exam integrity services, and Tim is the perfect person to lead us through the next stage of our growth."

McClinton holds a BA from DePaul University, an MBA from the University of Notre Dame – Mendoza College of Business, and several professional designations.

About Meazure Learning

Meazure Learning – created from the merger between ProctorU and Yardstick – provides secure, reliable, and convenient test development and administration solutions for academic and professional credentialing programs. As the most experienced online proctoring provider and a leader in innovative psychometric practices, we believe testing requires a balanced partnership between human-first services and advanced technology. We empower our partners, test-takers, and industry through our mission to move people forward in their educational, professional, and personal lives. To learn more, visit us at www.meazurelearning.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $8.3 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meazure Learning