Xperience 2022: Registration is Open & Keynote Speaker Announced

Highly anticipated event explores "what's next" with 140+ sessions, interactive gamification, virtual trade show, and a keynote speaker from NASA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and schools, announces extended registration and details for the virtual Xperience 2022 customer conference – including a keynote from an award-winning NASA scientist and STEAM advocate. The virtual event takes place March 21 - 23 online through the Pathable platform.

Xperience 22 attendees can expect real stories, human connection, inspiration, education, and new insights about what’s #neXt. Product training and industry best practice information will continue to be areas of focus for breakout sessions at the event, and learning is a core component in a rapidly changing world. (PRNewswire)

As we all continue to navigate challenges and new possibilities during these evolving times, Community Brands is excited to explore "what's next?" during this special virtual event. Community Brands staff, customers, and other industry leaders will join forces to discuss how to continue building the next normal. Programming features new product announcements, user training, motivational keynotes, industry research and education, and valuable networking to create meaningful relationships with fellow industry professionals.

Just Announced: Dr. Moogega Cooper Joins Xperience as Keynote Speaker!

A real life "Guardian of the Galaxy," Dr. Moogega (Moo-ji-gae) "Moo" Cooper is the planetary protection lead of the famed NASA 2020 Mars mission and an integral part of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. A multi-award-winning role model, Dr. Moo is passionate about introducing others to the STEAM world, especially through her work with underrepresented communities. Dr. Moo also focuses on empowering people and organizations to achieve their dreams and overcome obstacles by sharing her compelling life story.

"We're so thrilled to bring back the Xperience conference as a virtual event, especially at such a pivotal time for our industry," says Sharon Love, President & CEO of Community Brands. "It's been amazing to see our customers' perseverance overcoming the headwinds of the last two years, and the creative solutions that have been born out of their people and technology. Xperience promises to be a unique opportunity for exchanging insights and creative solutions, networking with peers, and having some fun while we're learning!"

What to Expect at this Marquee Event

Attendees can expect real stories, human connection, inspiration, education, and new insights about what's #neXt. Product training and industry best practice information will continue to be areas of focus for breakout sessions at the event, and learning is a core component in a rapidly changing world.

Three-day agenda with 140 breakout sessions and multiple keynotes

Interactive gamification

Virtual tradeshow

Product Education

Industry Best Practices

Networking Opportunities

Live entertainment

More agenda details are available here: Xperience 2022: FAQ (pathable.co)

Reset, Reconnect, Reignite

The event promises to be an opportunity for attendees to step back from the day-to-day and reset their thinking, reconnect with old friends, make new connections, and reignite passion for their roles and organizations.

Attendance is geared toward customers and other industry leaders from the associations, nonprofits, and events industries.

Xperience also offers education sessions on product training and research trends, and CPE and CAE credits will be available. The full conference agenda is live on the website.

Event Technology: Once again, Community Brands is using its own event technology solutions to run session management, desktop app, virtual meeting platform, mobile app, and more. After last year's fully virtual event, the tools are in place to host a seamless livestream event on the Pathable platform.

Sign up for the latest news and updates timely reminders.

Xperience what's #neXt: REGISTER for the Virtual Event

Sponsorship Opportunities: For info, please email xperience.sponsorships@communitybrands.com.

Visit pathable.com to learn more about the Pathable Promise or for a virtual event live demo.

Our Gold sponsor this year is AvidXchange:

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable ("AP") automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange's software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 7,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 700,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years.

About Community Brands

Community Brands helps mission-driven organizations thrive. Our software, services, and payment solutions power nonprofits, associations, and K-12 schools to engage the people they serve through programs and events; raise funds to enable their mission; and manage their financials and operations. Our family of brands are bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more about our Community Brands solutions for associations, nonprofits, K-12s, and event tech. Visit us at communitybrands.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Jessi Cape

press@communitybrands.com

(512) 861-3012

www.communitybrands.com (PRNewsfoto/Community Brands) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Community Brands