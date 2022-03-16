AN2 Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Mel Spigelman, M.D. to its Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs, today announced the appointment of Dr. Mel Spigelman, M.D., to its Board of Directors.

"Dr. Spigelman's leadership and impact in the field of infectious diseases, notably his contributions over the past decade in Mycobacterium drug research and development while serving as CEO of the Global Alliance for TB Drug Development, make him ideally suited to help AN2 as we look to develop novel medications for patients suffering from rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases, with an initial focus on NTM lung disease," said Eric Easom, President and Chief Executive Officer of AN2 Therapeutics.

"AN2's lead compound, epetraborole, is in clinical development for NTM lung disease and has the potential to be an important advancement for patients," said Mel Spigelman, M.D. "Having spent nearly two decades developing drugs for lung infections caused by mycobacterium, I can attest that there is a significant need for new drugs with improved efficacy, safety, tolerability and the convenience of oral dosing, given the chronic nature of the infection. I believe epetraborole has the profile and potential to become an important component of a multi-drug treatment regimen for patients living with NTM lung disease."

Dr. Melvin Spigelman is President and CEO of the Global Alliance for TB Drug Development (TB Alliance) and serves as Co-Chair of the Working Group on New TB Drugs of the Stop TB Partnership. Prior to joining the TB Alliance, he served in leading research and development positions at Knoll Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical unit of BASF Corporation, including as Vice President, Global Clinical Centers. In addition, Dr. Spigelman has served as a board member of multiple publicly listed biotechnology companies, including The Medicines Company (acquired by Novartis). He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, where he also worked as an Associate Professor.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs. AN2 is developing epetraborole, a once-daily oral treatment for patients with NTM lung disease, a rare, chronic and progressive infectious disease caused by bacteria known as mycobacteria that leads to irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. For more information, visit www.an2therapeutics.com.

