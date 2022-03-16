Book Launch of Global Digital Banking Research Report 2022

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A book launch of the "Global Digital Banking Research Report 2022", edited by Haitou Global and published by China Financial and Economical Publishing House, recently took place in Beijing. A number of industry experts and media professionals, including Dr. Chenyang Wei, Vice President of the Institute for FinTech Research at Tsinghua University, Dongmin Yu, Financial Branch President of the China Financial and Economical Publishing House, and Jerry Wang, CEO of Haitou Global, participated in the forum to discuss digital banking under the wave of financial technology.

With the aid of cutting-edge technology, digital banking refers to the comprehensive digitization of banks and all their activities, plans, and functions, utilizing digital networks as the core of banks and providing online financial services to their customers. Meanwhile, the services tend to be customizable and interactive, while the bank structure is becoming more flattened. As reported by Exton Consulting, 60 digital banks emerged globally in 2018 and will reach 256 by 2020, an increase of more than four times. Globally, the digital banking market is expected to reach $722.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 47.7%, according to Grand View Research.

The CEO of Haitou Global, Jerry Wang, expressed his appreciation for the support of the Institute of Financial Technology of Tsinghua University and China Financial and Economical Publishing House at the book launch event. He said that the launch of "Global Digital Banking Research Report 2022" continues the success of last year's "Consumer Credit Technology for Emerging Markets Research Report". With a focus on the development of digital banking in eight markets around the world, Haitou Global believes that this industry is still in its early stages and that exploring how to develop sustainable and profitable business models in each region remains a priority. With the publication of "Global Digital Banking Research Report 2022", Haitou Global hopes more and more friends will contribute to the development of digital banking together in future.

Dr. Wei Chenyang, Vice President of the Institute for FinTech Research at Tsinghua University, shared his thoughts on "Thinking About Digitalization and Wealth Management" during the launch event. In his opinion, FinTech is entering an explosive phase, which will not only increase the pace of global technology and digitalization, but will also produce new opportunities for innovation in all industries. This change will be irreversible, he said. For the wealth management industry, digital technology has improved the ability to identify risks, which is conducive to rational asset allocation and reduced market volatility.

Expert at the conference believe that the Global Digital Banking Research Report 2022 closely ties the development of digital banking with the characteristics of the times from a global perspective and from a model-practice perspective, which can be considered a landmark publication that combines theory and practice in the field of financial technology and integrates professionalism, academics, and comprehensiveness. Discussions on the sustainable development model of digital banking reflect Haitou Global's forward-looking thinking in the digital era, which will serve as a model for digital bank transformation in China. The importance and value of publishing this book lies in this aspect. In an increasingly profound way, technology is changing the composition of the financial industry and integrating itself into the everyday lives of more and more users.

Founded in New York in 2014, with the concept of "Investing in life and impacting the world", Haitou Global has always focused on global financial technology and emerging market investment opportunities. Haitiou Global has built long-term sustainable partnerships with its partners through its professional capabilities and refined operations. Haitou Global is a global asset allocation platform with investment products, including growth stocks, private credit, venture capital, real estate as well as investment advisory, investment banking, and family office. The platform has a global development structure that includes New York Investment Center, Beijing Advisory Center, Hong Kong Service Center, and Singapore Technology Center.

In the old saying, you can only become a great success if you have a truly great realm; if you learn the way of the future, you will develop great virtue. Haitou Global's forward-looking approach to emerging markets is driven by both technology and research, and has gained attention both for its high market standing and for its contribution to social progress and inclusive finance. With the trend of global digital development, Haitou Global will continue to explore emerging markets and financial technologies in the future, offering its clients more advanced, global market references, and collaborating with more Chinese partners in order to develop and share new emerging market opportunities with Haitou.

