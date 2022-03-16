CALIFORNIALISTINGS.COM ANNOUNCES THE POWER PLAYERS REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE

An exclusive industry event featuring a one-on-one with Mauricio Umansky, Founder and CEO of The Agency

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaliforniaListings.com, the industry's trusted one-stop daily resource for all things Golden State real estate, is proud to announce the date and lineup for the 2022 Power Players Real Estate Showcase. The inaugural event featuring California's top brokers and agents will take place starting at 8:30 a.m. on May 3, 2022 at The London West Hollywood.

California Listings announces Power Players Real Estate Showcase, starring Mauricio Umansky , Founder/CEO of The Agency

Designed with real estate industry professionals in mind, this exclusive educational and super-networking event will feature panel discussions with some of the biggest names and experts, including Ernie Carswell (Douglas Elliman), Sally Forster Jones (Compass), Rochelle Maize (Nourmand & Associates), Kofi Nartey (Globl RED), Beth Styne (Coldwell Banker), Cindy Ambuehl (Compass), Jeff Anderson (eXp), Gina Michelle (The Agency) and Bryn Stroke (Stroyke Properties). The showcase will culminate with a special one-on-one conversation with the Founder and CEO of The Agency, Mauricio Umansky.

Seats are limited and tickets are available now at CaliforniaListings.com/Showcase

CaliforniaListings.com is an exclusive online platform showcasing the top real estate agents—and their listings—in each market territory in the Golden State. CaliforniaListings.com is not only reinventing how buyers shop for homes, but also how they shop for agents, featuring only the best market territory experts. Averaging more than 1 million monthly impressions and more than 75,000 unique visitors per month (as of March 15, 2022), readers have quickly found CaliforniaListings.com to be their trusted source for real real estate news since April 2021. And because great real estate isn't limited to Southern California, CaliforniaListings.com is proud to introduce its recent expansion, CaliforniaListings.com/NorCal. Here, consumers will find daily news and data curated for Northern California home shoppers, as well as the top NorCal agents—and their listings—from San Luis Obispo to San Francisco, Sacramento to Lake Tahoe and everywhere in between!

For more information on expert qualification criteria or sponsorship/advertising opportunities, e-mail at hello@californialistings.com

