DRAGON GLASSWARE® Ranks No. 23 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that DRAGON GLASSWARE®, a leading luxury barware and drinkware brand, is the twenty third fastest growing private company in the Pacific region. With a two-year revenue growth of 548% - well above the 195% median growth in the Pacific region - DRAGON GLASSWARE® is ranked No. 1 on the list among those in the Sacramento metropolitan area.

DRAGON GLASSWARE® debuted at No. 23 on this year's Inc. 5000 Regionals 2022: Pacific list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy's most dynamic segment: independent small businesses.

"We are extremely grateful to our customers who helped us achieve such rapid growth and success over the last two years," said Matt Rollens, Founder and CEO. "We're honored that we have been recognized by Inc. as a leader in our industry."

In the last two years, DRAGON GLASSWARE® has worked with Mattel, Inc., launching an officially licensed Barbie™ x Dragon Glassware® collection. They have also garnered much interest in Hollywood. Their signature Martini Glasses have made appearances on the Emmy Award winning drama series Westworld on HBO, and most recently their futuristic Double-Walled Cocktail Glasses have been seen on Star Trek: Picard on Paramount Plus, and are currently in use at the Sublight Lounge in Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About DRAGON GLASSWARE®

Based out of Northern California, Dragon Glassware is a boutique, designer glassware company offering a variety of handmade, artisan glassware and accessories for the home and kitchen. Most known for their unique designs featured on national publications such as Forbes, BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Men's Journal and more. Dragon Glassware's offerings are both for everyday use and serve as elegant home decor pieces. Available exclusively at DragonGlassware.com .

