Ossia Announces New Board Member: Lauren Van Wazer, an Expert in Global Regulatory Strategy

Cota® Real Wireless Power™ is well equipped to more rapidly advance as the leading de facto wireless power standard as veteran technology professional joins the board at Ossia

REDMOND, Wash., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., ("Ossia"), the company behind Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced that it has added Lauren Van Wazer to its board of directors.

Lauren Van Wazer is an engineer and lawyer with a 20+ year track record of executive leadership that has enabled innovative and effective technologies through geopolitical and regulatory strategies.

As Ossia's momentum commercially and in technology development continues to grow, this addition to Ossia's board will provide key strategic advisement to help secure the company as the leader in wireless power at a distance.

Van Wazer's leadership in the technology industry continues to be recognized by her peers. "Lauren is a leader with the rare and valuable combination of deep fluency in technology coupled with strategic expertise in assessing and leveraging regulatory landscapes for bottom line results," says Ali Kolaghassi, Chairman of the Board at Ossia.

Kolaghassi continues, "She has been directly involved in policymaking to facilitate many of the major technological transformations of the last 20 years, from mobile wireless and Wi-Fi to smart grids and the cloud. Her accomplishments in advocating for and implementing policy strategies will be a tremendous asset to Ossia as we bring new technologies to market."

Van Wazer is currently Vice President, Global Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs, at Akamai Technologies, a global cloud computing and cybersecurity services firm. Prior to her current role, Lauren was the cybersecurity lead in the Obama White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and was Assistant General Counsel at the Office of Management and Budget.

Van Wazer has extensive telecommunications and Internet experience and expertise. She started her career as a network engineer for AT&T and served as Associate Chief for six years in the Federal Communications Commission's Office of Engineering and Technology, as well as head of regulatory affairs for Cox Enterprises.

"Lauren's track record of delivering rapid results for technology companies is more than impressive," says Doug Stovall, CEO of Ossia. "We are honored to have Ms. Van Wazer join our board and excited to incorporate her valuable expertise and perspective to our goal of making wireless power globally ubiquitous."

Van Wazer has also served as Chair of the Board of the Information Technology Industry Council, the largest global technology trade association, and is a member of the distinguished Board of Visitors of Georgetown University Law Center.

Her tenure on Ossia's board starts March 2022 as Chair of Ossia's Regulatory Committee and a member of Ossia's Audit Committee.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

