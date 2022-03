Reckitt Recalls More than Three Million Bottles of Airborne Gummies Due to Injury Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Airborne Gummies (63 and 75 count bottles)

Hazard: When opened for the first time, pressure build up in the bottle can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers with an unopened bottle(s) should not attempt to open the product and should contact Reckitt to return the unopened bottle(s) to receive a full refund. A postage-paid label will be provided. Bottles that have already been opened are not subject to this recall as they would have released any pressure build up and do not present an injury hazard.

Consumer Contact:

Reckitt toll-free at 888-266-8003 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.schiffvitamins.com/pages/airborne-recall or www.schiffvitamins.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 3.74 million

Description:

This recall involves only 63 and 75 count bottles of Airborne Gummies. They were sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors. The UPC numbers are located on the product label and lot codes and expiration dates are located on the bottom of the bottle. The following UPC numbers and lot codes are included in this recall.

UPC and Lot Codes for 63-count gummies:

12-digit UPC /SKU Description Lot Code Expiration 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC1270G 11/30/2021 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC1400A 11/30/2021 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC1400B 11/30/2021 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC1900H 3/31/2022 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC2180C 4/30/2022 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC2320A 4/30/2022 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC3080A 7/31/2022 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC3300A 7/31/2022 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC3300B 7/31/2022 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC3080E 7/31/2022 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC3440B 8/31/2022 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC3440C 8/31/2022 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC3440J 8/31/2022 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC3440K 8/31/2022 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC0301H 9/30/2022 6-47865-96299-1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 63 ct. AC0301A 9/30/2022 6-47865-96339-4 Airborne Gummies - Orange 63 ct. AC1350B 1/31/2022 6-47865-96339-4 Airborne Gummies - Orange 63 ct. AC1690B 2/28/2022 6-47865-96339-4 Airborne Gummies - Orange 63 ct. AC1690D 2/28/2022 6-47865-96339-4 Airborne Gummies - Orange 63 ct. AC2030A 3/31/2022 6-47865-96339-4 Airborne Gummies - Orange 63 ct. AC1690C 2/28/2022 6-47865-96339-4 Airborne Gummies - Orange 63 ct. AC2570A 5/31/2022 6-47865-96339-4 Airborne Gummies - Orange 63 ct. AC3140D 6/30/2022 6-47865-96339-4 Airborne Gummies - Orange 63 ct. AC2850D 6/30/2022 6-47865-96339-4 Airborne Gummies - Orange 63 ct. AC2850E 6/30/2022 6-47865-99557-9 Airborne Gummies - Kids 63 ct. AC1620B 12/31/2021 6-47865-99557-9 Airborne Gummies - Kids 63 ct. AC1330D 11/30/2021 6-47865-99557-9 Airborne Gummies - Kids 63 ct. AC1620A 12/31/2021 6-47865-99557-9 Airborne Gummies - Kids 63 ct. AC1790C 2/28/2022 6-47865-99557-9 Airborne Gummies - Kids 63 ct. AC0661B 11/30/2022 6-47865-99557-9 Airborne Gummies - Kids 63 ct. AC0661C 11/30/2022 6-47865-99601-9 Airborne Gummies - Blueberry Pomegranate 63 ct. AC1041A 12/31/2022 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC1270G 11/30/2021 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC1400A 11/30/2021 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC1400B 11/30/2021 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC1900H 3/31/2022 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC2180C 4/30/2022 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit (2x63) ct. AC2320A 4/30/2022 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC3080A 7/31/2022 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC3300A 7/31/2022 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC3300B 7/31/2022 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC3080E 7/31/2022 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC3440B 8/31/2022 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC3440C 8/31/2022 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC3440J 8/31/2022 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC3440K 8/31/2022 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC0301H 9/30/2022 6-47865-99564-7 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack (2x63) ct. AC0301A 9/30/2022

UPC and Lot Codes for 75-count gummies:

12-digit UPC /SKU Description Lot Code Expiration 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC1140G 10/31/2021 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC1140H 10/31/2021 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC1140I 10/31/2021 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC1270D 11/30/2021 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC1640A 12/31/2021 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC1640B 12/31/2021 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC1780G 2/28/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC2060F 3/31/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC2060G 3/31/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC2180A 4/30/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC2180B 4/30/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC2180D 4/30/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC2180E 4/30/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC2320B 4/30/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC2320C 4/30/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC2770G 6/30/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC2770J 6/30/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC2560F 5/31/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC3080B 7/31/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC3080C 7/31/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC3080D 7/31/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC2560J 5/31/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC3440A 8/31/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC0441B 10/31/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC0441D 10/31/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC0301I 9/30/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC0691B 11/30/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC0691C 11/30/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC1051A 12/31/2022 6 47865 18574 1 Airborne Gummies - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC1580E 2/2/2022 6 47865 90530 1 Airborne Gummies Kids - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC2040D 3/31/2022 6 47865 90530 1 Airborne Gummies Kids - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC3020B 6/30/2022 6 47865 90530 1 Airborne Gummies Kids - Assorted Fruit 75 ct. AC0661D 11/30/2022

Incidents/Injuries: Reckitt has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury requiring medical attention.

Sold At: Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and www.schiffvitamins.com from May 2020 through February 2022 for between $18 and $33.

Manufacturer: RB Health (US) LLC ("Reckitt"), of Parsippany, New Jersey

Manufactured in: United States

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

