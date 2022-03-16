Unsilenced Voices Debuts Domestic Violence Awareness Tour in Texas

Global nonprofit brings free, direct help for abuse victims and education for community in Dallas, Texas on April 22

DALLAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global domestic violence nonprofit Unsilenced Voices (UV) and RayCo Media (RayCo) proudly presents a National Domestic Violence Awareness Tour across the United States, beginning with a free public event in Dallas, Friday, April 22. The event will offer direct assistance to abuse victims in the form of financial assistance grants, local protective shelter resources, and educational resources for the community.

National Domestic Violence Awareness Tour: Dallas Flier (PRNewswire)

Unsilenced Voices presents a free, public Domestic Violence Awareness event for survivors in Dallas Friday, April 22 .

UV's five-city 2022 tour across America has three value pillars: Get Help, Get Educated, Get Involved. The tour will bring direct assistance to victims and survivors; educate the public on how to build safer communities; and invite attendees to join the good fight through volunteerism, donation, or sponsorship. Founder and CEO Michelle Jewsbury will speak on her own journey from abuse survivor to international philanthropist and how, together, we can build a safer world.

"We're so grateful to our generous corporate sponsors and our local partners like the Dallas Police Department and Genesis Women's Shelter for helping us end the pain and suffering brought by domestic abuse", says Jewsbury. "We hope survivors in Dallas will come out and bravely choose the path to liberation."

UV has partnered with Scars of Survival Magazine as the media partner for the Awareness Tour. The event is sponsored by Dillon Gage Metals Division , Noble Gold , 20/20 Platinum Capital, Mission 5 Million, and Mannatech. Other partners include The Family Place, Mosaic Family Services, Wings for Women and Families, and Families to Freedom.

Dallas, Texas is the first stop along the 2022 National Domestic Violence Awareness Tour, followed by Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Tampa, and Montclair, NJ. This event is open to the public and free to attend; register for tickets here .

Unsilenced Voices

Founded in 2017 by philanthropist and author Michelle Jewsbury, Unsilenced Voices is a global 501(c)3 nonprofit that empowers survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking to live safe, happy lives. Unsilenced Voices provides services in multiple countries and launches in America in 2022. For more information, visit www.unsilencedvoices.org .

RayCo Media

RayCo Media builds sustainable, global brands with compelling storytelling, public relations, and Web3-integrated marketing. The Los Angeles-based full-service agency creates high-impact, accessible content and looks beyond fleeting media trends to cultivate a more intellectual and emotionally intelligent future. Learn more at www.raycomedia.net .

Rebecca Binny

+1.310.334.9942

rebecca@raycomedia.net

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unsilenced Voices