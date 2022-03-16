Wynn Resorts Honored on Travel + Leisure's Global Vision Awards 2022 List

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts has been recognized as a Travel + Leisure Global Vision Award 2022 winner. The award spotlights international companies, individuals, destinations, and organizations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences.

The honorees were selected by a panel of experts across the travel, hospitality, and retail industries, as well as the non-profit sector who have made concerted efforts to support more eco-friendly and responsible initiatives in their personal and professional lives. Not only is Wynn Resorts demonstrating thought leadership and creative problem-solving, but they are also taking actionable steps to protect the environment and enhance the communities in which they operate.

"We are constantly identifying ways to contribute to a stronger, healthier planet, without compromising our high-quality guest experiences," says Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "We have passionate, innovative teams in both North America and Macau focused on these endeavors; where there's a will, there's a way."

The Wynn Resorts sustainability program, known as Goldleaf, houses scientific solutions to the wide range of environment and climate challenges that are unique to each resort that Wynn Resorts operates. The Company has committed to the following sustainability goals:

Net-Zero by 2050: To reduce or offset all carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) produced by our operations no later than 2050.

Carbon Dioxide Emissions Peak by 2030: To stop and reverse year-over-year growth of operational carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by 2030.

50% Renewable Energy Procurement by 2030: To increase Wynn Resorts supply of renewable energy produced or procured to at least 50% of total consumption by 2030.

Wynn Resorts is guided by long-standing corporate values and core behaviors that govern fair, transparent and ethical behavior. Recent actions in the key areas of COVID-19 pandemic relief, social impact, corporate governance, DEI, and human rights include:

Globally, Wynn Resorts donated $23 million USD in funds and in-kind donations to charities in 2020, which includes $4.75 million in direct COVID-19 relief efforts , nearly $1 million in food and meals, and over 2.5 million pieces of personal protective equipment to recipients like the Nevada National Guard and the Macau Government. In addition, Wynn Resorts global workforce volunteered over 34,000 hours of time in 2020.

The Wynn Resorts Human Rights Policy broadened to include specific expectations and core principles for diversity, inclusion, and non-discrimination. In addition, the Wynn Resorts Diversity Council drafted the first Wynn Resorts DEI Policy to codify goals that foster a culture of inclusion, embrace a diverse workforce and develop vendor partnerships that create a fair and equal economy.

Extensive training and security procedures were enhanced to combat human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation, including a company-wide training program for trafficking awareness that is mandatory for all employees.

