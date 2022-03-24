BoardProspects Announces BoardRoom Resource Partners

BOSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BoardProspects.com, an innovative software platform which helps corporations cost-effectively recruit world-class board members and maintain a diverse and talented board succession pipeline, today announced its BoardRoom Resource Partners for 2022. The BoardRoom Resources Program provides the Individual Members and Corporate Subscribers of BoardProspects with access to the latest thought leadership materials (i.e., articles, reports, webinars, blogs, podcasts, etc.) from service providers in the business world.

"BoardProspects is highly selective in identifying the participants in our BoardRoom Resources Program as we want to make sure our members are gaining access to insightful materials from best-in-class service providers," said Mark Rogers, CEO of BoardProspects. The BoardRoom Resource Partners for 2022 are as follows:

Audit Committee -- KPMG

Banking and Wealth Management -- Truist

Board Credentialing – American College of Corporate Directors

Board Education – Corporate Board Member Network

Climate Accounting -- Persefoni

ESG -- Protiviti

Executive Compensation – Compensation Advisory Partners

Executive Education -- Wharton

Insurance -- Marsh

Legal Services and Counseling – Sidley

Personal Cybersecurity & Identity Theft Protection -- NortonLifeLock

Professional and Business Services – Bloomberg Industry Group

Strategic Communications -- ICR

Talent Advisory -- DDI

"Through the BoardRoom Resources Program our Partners are reaching a prestigious community of more than 4,700 top-level board members and c-suite executives," said Rogers. These individuals presently serve on more than 8,000 corporate boards.

Learn more about BoardProspects and how it has disrupted traditional board recruitment at https://www.boardProspects.com.

About BoardProspects.com

BoardProspects.com is an innovative software platform which helps corporations cost-effectively identify, assess and recruit world class board members from its community of thousands of highly credentialed board candidates. The BoardProspects platform leverages technology to improve the board recruitment process for publicly traded and private corporations and provides the tools and features necessary to create a diverse and talented board succession pipeline.

