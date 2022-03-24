David Dimmock, M.D., Joins Creyon Bio as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creyon Bio , Inc. ("Creyon Bio"), a drug development company engineering RNA-based medicines and their components (oligonucleotide-based medicines or OBMs) with predictable safety and efficacy profiles, announced today that David Dimmock, M.D., has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Dimmock is a preeminent expert in clinical genomic medicine and a practicing clinician. His medical practice has focused on the long-term care of patients with mitochondrial and metabolic disorders and the identification of rare disorders through newborn screening and advanced genomic techniques.

"It is difficult to find someone today who is more passionate or experienced than David in translating genomic diagnosis to precision medical care. David complements our exceptional multidisciplinary team, and together we will change how precision medicines are created for patients," said Chris Hart, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Creyon Bio. "We are committed to improving the outcome for patients, and David is the CMO who can help us achieve our mission.''

For the past six years, Dr. Dimmock has been a leader in the implementation of rapid precision medicine based on whole genome sequencing at Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine in San Diego (RCIGM). At RCIGM, he designed and led studies demonstrating that genomic sequencing of critically ill children provides dramatic change in medical management and health care cost savings. In addition to his genomics research, Dr. Dimmock has been the principal investigator on more than twenty industry sponsored clinical trials for novel therapeutics in orphan metabolic disease.

"Creyon Bio's vision is to lead a shift in oligonucleotide-based medicine development and over time deliver a regulatory agency-approved platform that connects definitive diagnosis to precision, personalized therapy," said Dr. Dimmock. "I am excited to join Creyon Bio in building a faster, more cost-effective path to safely and predictably engineer novel OBM therapeutics for patients in need in time to make a difference."

Dr. Dimmock will play a key role in developing the pre-clinical and clinical data that will support Creyon Bio's first-of-a-kind platform to deliver on-demand OBMs. Creyon Bio's interdisciplinary team of scientists and engineers develop proprietary, purpose-built datasets to inform powerful machine learning models, rapidly identifying the design rules and engineering principles for safe and effective OBMs, ideal for treating patients with rare or common diseases.

About Creyon Bio, Inc.

Creyon Bio is a pre-clinical stage company reimagining drug development as it should be, using a data-first approach for generating uniquely powerful datasets and developing machine learning models to uncover the engineering principles that make precision oligonucleotide-based medicines possible for patient populations of all sizes. To learn more, visit creyonbio.com .

