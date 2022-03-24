"FLOAT WITH US": VISIT NEWPORT BEACH SPRING CAMPAIGN SETS SAIL

New Campaign Makes a Splash with Digital Activations and Curated Content Featuring Lush, On-the-Water Leisure Experiences in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Visit Newport Beach is inviting visitors to "Float With Us" in a splashy new digital campaign that propels the destination's four stunning water destinations front-and-center. Home to more water than land and anticipating a season of renewed wanderlust, Visit Newport Beach meets the moment by luring travelers to experience rejuvenating and refreshing water-centric experiences in its safe and sparkling seaside setting.

Through bold and bright creative and compelling storytelling, "Float With Us" celebrates the best in California coastal luxury by featuring the sights and experiences found in the destination's 10 miles of pristine coastline, Newport Harbor - the West Coast's largest recreational harbor, luxury resort pools, and the destination's protected estuary, the Back Bay. The campaign kicked off with an engaging broadcast commercial spot, custom-animated social videos, editorial activations, digital and print advertising and billboards in dozens of strategic feeder locations.

"The 'Float With Us' campaign will utilize an omnichannel approach including significant investment in out-of-home advertising and broadcast activations to attract a new wave of travelers who are seeking a renewing and restoring vacation – hook, line and sinker," says Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach. "Newport Beach's nautical founding ripples through every aspect of life here and we're ecstatic to dedicate a campaign that features how our locals engage with the natural landscapes from shopping, dining and playing on the water."

To reach key market segments in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix, Visit Newport Beach's multi-touch media investment includes static and animated billboards, 15- and 30-second commercial spots, and display ads, along with public relations efforts leveraging Instagram Reels, TikTok, media partnerships and more. Iconic destination imagery and effective brand messaging highlight the unique ways to "float" through Newport Beach while experiencing coastal luxury redefined, including the destination's signature Dock & Dine culinary opportunities, floating tiki bars, and private cabana rentals with panoramic views of the Pacific. A campaign landing page curates dozens of water-centric experiences into tailored itineraries for travelers to easily cruise through the destination's beaches, hotel pools, Newport Harbor and Back Bay. It also features comprehensive guides for ocean view shopping, waterfront dining and seaside resort stays.

The "Float With Us" campaign stories and content will be promoted all spring long, beginning March 21, 2022. For more information about the "Float With Us" spring campaign, please visit VisitNewportBeach.com/Spring and follow @VisitNewportBeach on Instagram and Facebook.

