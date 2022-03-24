MS[3] Joins Argano to Help Build the Digital Foundations that Make Businesses Run Better

MS3 advances Argano's multi-cloud services and API Implementation Strategy

DALLAS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argano announced today that Mountain State Software Solutions (MS3) has joined the company. MS3 adds to Argano the ability to integrate across our clients' technology landscape crafting modern, scalable, and sustainable digital foundations. MS3 will be rebranded as ArganoMS3 in the coming months.

Headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia, MS3 delivers multi-cloud and API integration services, leveraging middleware technology to connect disparate systems. Their digital services for AppDev, using Kubernetes and Containers along with a robust DevOps practice, means Argano will be able to deploy more complete and secure solutions, whether on-premises or within the cloud. Finally, MS3 brings strong partnerships with AWS, Mulesoft, and Kong that strengthen Argano's capabilities.

"MS3 provides the integrations that power digital cloud applications, enabling a holistic view of business value streams. With companies investing across multiple cloud platforms, the ability to unify these is critical to the success of business transformations," said Argano Group CEO Chip Register.

"We are energized by the possibilities now available to us by joining Argano, which is establishing itself as a single go-to transformation partner for enterprises' core operations," said MS3 CEO Aaron Weikle. "Together with the full Argano platform, we are further unlocking the value we can offer to clients by combining our integration prowess with Argano's array of capabilities, essential to modern digital foundations."

Argano's model offers clients access to a unified set of high-performance business and technology solutions that are core to building a strong digital foundation including:

Enabling sales and services to deliver frictionless customer experiences that optimize revenue.

Architecting integrated logistics and supply chains that are resilient and flexible.

Delivering agile planning systems and analytics that drive a more strategic approach to financial management.

Implementing ERP systems and processes that improve data visibility and integrity across core operations.

Building workforce solutions that enhance employee engagement, productivity, and value.

About Argano

Argano is a next-generation business and technology services provider that builds the Digital Foundations that make businesses run better. Argano is purpose built for the Digital Renaissance, leveraging insight and innovation to help leaders design and implement the complex solutions necessary to not just survive but thrive and improve financial and operational performance. Argano believes a firm's core operating technologies should be enablers of commercial innovation, not a constant source of limitation, and is committed to helping clients think differently about how they deploy and manage people, processes, and technology. For more information visit argano.com.

About MS3

MS3 is a global IT consulting firm based in the Washington DC metropolitan area that specializes in engineering future proof solutions for both commercial and federal customers. Our focus is on business acceleration and providing API-driven solutions for today's most complex integration challenges. With knowledge and experience in everything from MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform and Kong API platforms to AWS Cloud Services, coupled with a full suite of containerization experts, DevOps, IoT and RPA capabilities, and much more. MS3 can leverage various innovative technologies to create a custom solution that is right for your business. For more information visit www.ms3-inc.com.

