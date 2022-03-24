Protalix BioTherapeutics to Hold Fiscal Year 2021 Financial and Business Results Conference Call on March 31, 2022

Company to host conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT

CARMIEL, Israel, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that it will release its financial results for fiscal year 2021 and provide a business update on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and provide a business update on recent corporate and clinical developments at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Conference Call Details:

Thursday, March 31, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT)

Domestic: 877-423-9813

International: 201-689-8573

Conference ID: 13727524

Webcast Details:

The conference will be webcast live from the Company's website and will be available via the following links:

Company Link: https://protalixbiotherapeutics.gcs-web.com/events0

Webcast Link: Registration – https://tinyurl.com/bdmsa52p

Conference ID: 13727524

Please access the websites at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

The conference call will be available for replay for two weeks on the Events Calendar of the Investors section of the Company's website, at the above link.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified stabilized version of the recombinant human α–Galactosidase–A protein for the treatment of Fabry disease; alidornase alfa or PRX–110, for the treatment of various human respiratory diseases or conditions; PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of refractory gout; PRX–119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa.

Investor Contact

Chuck Padala, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

646-627-8390

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

