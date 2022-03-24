Tubby's/Just Baked Franchise Expanding Across Michigan

ROSEVILLE, Mich., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubby's/Just Baked Co-founder and President, Robert Paganes announced franchise expansion plans into Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, Lansing, East Lansing, Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Jackson, www.tubbys.com /franchise.

Tubby's/Just Baked of Lake Orion recently opened in January with four upcoming franchise openings scheduled for Spring of 2022 in Livonia, Southfield, Detroit, and Dearborn Heights.

"With the popularity of our dual concept, Tubby's/Just Baked in Metro Detroit, we are nearly sold out here. It's time to develop outstate Michigan cities and expand the brand," says Paganes. Tubby's currently has 58 franchise locations.

Paganes attributes the Tubby's/Just Baked double digit sales increase of nearly 11 percent from 2020- 2021 to being prepared to accommodate customer's demand for convenience with high quality service, along with signature subs, salads, wings and gourmet cupcakes.

"Over the last 2 years, our drive-thru and on-line app service enabled our franchisees to accommodate more hungry customers, at a time when many food establishments were completely closed," said Tubby's/Just Baked Executive VP, Bill Kiryakoza.

In addition, Tubby's/Just Baked has selected Avison-Young, www.avisonyoung.us/web/detroit Detroit Commercial Real Estate to take the lead on site selection in the targeted outstate markets.

Tubby's/Just Baked has also selected Your Franchise Success, www.yourfranchisesuccess.com (YFS), a Michigan based franchise sales organization to recruit and vet franchise candidates for the brand in outstate Michigan cities.

About Tubby's/Just Baked

Founded in 1968, by the Robert Paganes family in St. Clair Shores, Tubby's/Just Baked has 58 locations in the Metro Detroit market. Famous in metro Detroit for their steak and cheese subs, wings, salads and now, Just Baked gourmet cupcakes. The Just Baked brand was acquired in 2015.

For more information on Tubby's/Just Baked franchise opportunities, visit www.tubbys.com /franchise or contact Bill Kiryakoza or Sue Marchewka at 800 752 0644.

