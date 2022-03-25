SLI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Standard Lithium Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 28, 2022

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/standard-lithium-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=25105&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Standard Lithium between May 19, 2020 and November 17, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 28, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Standard Lithium Ltd. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (ii) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law