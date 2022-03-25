TASK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds TaskUs Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Taskus between June 11, 2021 and January 19, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 25, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, TaskUs, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

