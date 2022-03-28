CRN® Honors Synopsys, Inc. With 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

The Synopsys Software Integrity Group Partner Program achieved its goal of doubling the partner business in FY21 and is well on a path to continue that trend in FY22

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS), a recognized leader in application security, today announced its global partner program is being celebrated by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.

CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

Synopsys partners with the technology industry's leading organizations to create joint customer value. Through these partnerships, customers receive application security solutions they need without impacting their application development and deployment efforts. Additionally, by partnering with key solution providers across the globe, the Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps customers build trust in their software. These partners resell Synopsys solutions as well as deliver joint application security solutions, integrate them into DevSecOps workflows, and help ensure an optimal customer experience. Working with an authorized Synopsys solution provider partner helps ensure a streamlined procurement experience, peace of mind, and smooth execution of cloud migration and digital transformation projects.

"Software risk equates to business risk. We endeavor to help our customers mitigate this risk which is why we've partnered with Synopsys, the leader in AppSec testing," said Peter Anzelmo, business development director at Electro Source. "A fundamental challenge that organizations face involves the complexities of managing risks associated with software and its impact on the broader organization. Our partnership with Synopsys enables our customers, partners, and prospects access to the Synopsys Software Integrity Group to help secure their software supply chain, build security into DevOps, and create a holistic application security program."

Since announcing the new partner program in April of 2021, the Synopsys Software Integrity Group has delivered on its promise to enhance all aspects of engaging with partners. Compensation Neutrality was launched shortly after along with a new and innovative pricing model that rewards partners based on the level of engagement and investment. A new partner portal was launched over the past summer making it easier for partners to access training and enablement materials, sales tools, deal registration, marketing materials including self-service demand generation campaign kits, and more. The program also saw the addition of new partners in every region leveraging the broad solution set available to them to sell or build services based on Synopsys technology.

"We're thrilled to be honored with a 5-star rating in CRN's Partner Program Guide," said Tom Herrmann, vice president of global channels and alliances within the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "Expanding our business through the channel is one of our top strategic priorities. We constantly look at ways to enhance our program and make it as easy as possible for our partners to engage with us. This recognition by CRN validates the work we've done to enable our partners thus far, and signals to the continued momentum and growth we expect by further extending our world-class application security solutions through the channel moving forward."

Synopsys is a five-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, a three-time Leader in the Forrester Wave for Software Composition Analysis, and a two-time Leader in the Forrester Wave for Static Application Security Testing.

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group provides integrated solutions that transform the way development teams build and deliver software, accelerating innovation while addressing business risk. Our industry-leading portfolio of software security products and services is the most comprehensive in the world and interoperates with third-party and open source tools, allowing organizations to leverage existing investments to build the security program that's best for them. Only Synopsys offers everything you need to build trust in your software. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

