Internet Governance Experts to Discuss Future of the Global Internet at ICANN DNS Forums

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) kicks off the first Domain Name System (DNS) Forum in Asia Pacific (APAC) this week from 30 March to 1 April 2022. ICANN is an international, nonprofit organization that coordinates the DNS and plays a key role in ensuring a global, interoperable, and secure Internet.

ICANN regularly invites leading Internet governance practitioners and experts to discuss the future of the Internet's address system at its regional DNS Forums. These gatherings serve as a unique discussion platform for those interested in Internet governance and the domain name space, bringing together a diverse set of participants from industry, government, academia, and civil society.

Together with local hosts, ICANN has presented DNS Forums in Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Middle East since 2014. While the meetings are held in different regions with a focus on local issues, they all serve the same goal: to stimulate knowledge exchange, networking, and discussion about the domain name industry and boost cooperation between ICANN and the global DNS community.

This week's DNS Forum is the first in the Asia Pacific region. Themed "Beyond Technology: The Revolution of the DNS," the event will take place virtually and co-hosted with MYNIC Berhad, the designated country code top-level domain manager for .MY.

"We are proud to premiere the APAC DNS Forum as it underlines the continued success of this regional format and ICANN's commitment to stimulate vital local discussions about the domain name space," said Göran Marby, ICANN President and CEO. "Many of the next billion Internet users are expected to come from the APAC region, and it is important that the regional community understand the importance of the DNS in relation to the Internet."

The future of the DNS depends on the interplay between markets, technologies, as well as stakeholders working together. The interoperable and global Internet may be at risk if stakeholders do not work together. A unified global Internet enables the industry to unleash its infinite benefits of innovation and possibilities for all.

In the event's keynote session, "The Future of the DNS," Marby, along with a panel of experts, will assess the challenges for the current system of domain names and explain why preserving it is critical to maintaining a single Internet for the whole world.

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you have to type an address - a name or a number - into your computer or other device. That address must be unique, so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a not-for-profit public-benefit corporation and a community with participants from all over the world.

