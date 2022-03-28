Expanded product line adds heavier payload capability to address new use cases with flexible and coordinated, multi-bot integration with fast ROI.

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, announced its expanded line of warehouse AMRs with the introduction of Locus Vector and Locus Max. These new form factors join the Locus Origin robot to form a comprehensive family of AMRs for a broad range of warehouse use cases. The new line addresses use cases from ecommerce, case-picking, and pallet-picking to scenarios requiring larger, heavier payloads to support the full range of product movement needs in today's fulfillment and distribution warehouses.

Locus Robotics introduces new AMRs to its intelligent warehouse execution platform for end-to-end optimization (PRNewswire)

"With these new LocusBots, we're able to help our clients alleviate significant labor challenges and achieve optimal productivity by using the right bot for the job," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Locus is the proven leader in developing highly productive and innovative AMR technology that efficiently solves our customers' needs for total warehouse optimization, while delivering a fast time to value."

"Locus's innovative multi-bot solution has helped DHL to consistently double our worker's productivity all around the world," said Adrian Kumar, Global Head of Operations Science & Analytics at DHL Supply Chain. "This new robot lineup – with the different form factors all working together as a coordinated fleet – means we always assign the right robot, even as our needs change dynamically throughout the work day."

The LocusBots are fully integrated within LocusOne, the intelligent, multi-bot warehouse orchestration platform that delivers predictable, efficient, and scalable productivity and cost optimization for all product movement within the four walls of the warehouse. The platform seamlessly centralizes and coordinates a dynamic, multi-bot fleet while also providing detailed, forward-looking, and actionable business intelligence and reporting for effective management and planning.

The new offerings further extend Locus's position as the industry AMR leader for the automation and digitalization of warehouses, distribution and fulfillment centers to meet increasing order volumes, labor shortages, and rising consumer expectations.

The new line of LocusBots consists of:

Locus Origin – Engineered for maximum warehouse efficiency, Locus Origin delivers proven fulfillment productivity coupled with agile maneuverability, incorporating the latest navigation and vision system technologies. It works easily and collaboratively with associates in dynamic warehouse environments.

Locus Vector – The industrial-strength AMR with the flexibility for a wide range of roles from fulfillment to transport to putaway. Locus Vector features omnidirectional mobility, compact design, and robust payload capacity for use in any environment. Locus Vector will ship to customers starting this summer.

Locus Max – Heavyweight payload capacity and unparalleled flexibility to easily transport a wide variety of heavy materials, cartons, or pallets across your facility. Locus Max is ideal for industrial and material handling applications. Currently deployed at several sites, Locus Max will have limited availability in 2022 and expanded availability in 2023.

All LocusBots will be available through the company's all-inclusive, Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) pricing model and can be added to existing and new workflows, enabling operations to dynamically scale and adapt to changing market demands.

Locus will be debuting the full product line at MODEX, the industry's premier event, running March 28 to March 31 in Atlanta, GA. Locus's booth, B8811 will feature a full lineup of informative industry speakers and presentations, including discussions with Locus's customers and partners, as well as live picking and putaway demos.

For more information, please visit http://www.locusrobotics.com .

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2 – 3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures and greenfield, new builds without disrupting workflows. Locus Robotics is a member of the Inc. 500. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Locus Robotics) (PRNewswire)

