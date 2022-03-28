PT Expo China 2022 first details unveiled

BEIJING, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PT Expo China 2022 ("PTEXPO"), hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and organized by China National Postal & Telecommunications Appliances Co., Ltd (PTAC), will be held at the Beijing National Convention Center from September 22 to 24. PTEXPO will have a full upgrade in 2022 – with a further expansion of the exhibition area, greater variety of exhibition content and more industry application-guided forum themes. By closely following the guidance of the"14th Five-Year Plan for Information and Communication Industry Development" and the "14th Five-Year Plan for Digital Economy Development", PTEXPO will thoroughly showcase the in-depth empowerment and innovation achievements of China's information and communication technology for various industries, promote the digital transformation as well as industry upgrade, and advance the development of the digital economy.

An expo focusing on "digital", highlighting "deep integration"

In 2022, all the exhibition content and forum topics of PTEXPO will be reorganized and defined, with six major exhibition segments developed around "digital", including:

Digital facilities will focus on 5G, big data, artificial intelligence, industrial Internet, gigabit optical network, IPv6, data center, edge computing, satellite communication, 6G, etc.

Digital technologies will be extended around optical communications, high-frequency communications, 5G enhancement, quantum communication, cloud native, blockchain, digital twin, virtual reality, dual carbon, etc.

Digital terminals will include exhibition of 5G+, VR/AR headsets, industrial robots, smart wearable devices, smart cars, smart homes, smart terminals, chips, etc.

Digital applications will showcase relevant application achievements in key industries, namely: government administration, industry, energy, transportation, health, education, culture and tourism, agriculture and water conservancy, finance, mining, ports and communications.

Digital economy will highlight rural revitalization, digital trade and local economic innovation, etc.

Digital governance will demonstrate new smart cities, digital government administration, smart communities, APP governance and anti-fraud, space-earth integrated network emergency communications, information security, etc.

In a nutshell, PTEXPO 2022 will provide digital governance solutions integrating "intelligence, science, refinement and efficiency" for various fields by demonstrating the potential values of "digital".

12 special exhibition zones featuring both technology and application achievements

The newly upgraded exhibition area will be filled with various innovations. In addition to the traditional exhibition zones such as 5G innovative applications, quantum computing, blockchain, information accessibility, network security and space-earth integrated network emergency communications, etc., PTEXPO 2022 will set up 4 new exhibition zones: digital health care, dual carbon, specialized, sophisticated, distinctive and innovative (S-S-D-I) segments, and mobile electronics, marking a new record for the scale of the exhibition. The digital health care exhibition area will be located on the 4th floor of the National Convention Center, with an exhibition area of about 5,000sqm; while the mobile electronics exhibition area will be located on B1 floor, with an exhibition area of about 1,000sqm.

ICT China · High-level Forum 2022: 40+ summits and forums held simultaneously throughout the expo, gathering industry experts to share the newest trends

The "ICT China · High-level Forum 2022", known as the "Davos Forum" in ICT field, is highly praised for having "international vision, professional depth, brand position, and innovative spirit" for many years. The "ICT China · High-level Forums" has played an important role in many key events, from the commercial release of 5G in 2019 to the post-Covid-19 industry debut in 2020.

This year, the "ICT China · High-level Forum 2022" will continue the "2+10+N" model, that is, to organize 2 high-level forums, 10 theme forums, N thematic forums as well as self-organized activities by enterprises. While covering various hot topics in the industry, the exhibition will also include additional topics in key areas in conjunction with the relevant action plans of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's "14th Five-Year Plan", including the addition of a dual-carbon development forum, a 5G+ smart medical forum, and a 6G development forum, and upgrading space-earth integrated network emergency communications industry forum, etc.

ICT China Case Collection and Release: a high-quality annual "Industry-University-Research-Application" encyclopedia

As an important part of the PTEXPO, the "ICT China Case Collection and Release" is dedicated to selecting excellent cases and solutions of ICT technology in vertical industries, cross-border applications, new smart cities, digital transformation and construction, etc., to boost the digital transformation and high-quality development of the economy and society.

This year, the "ICT China Case Collection and Release 2022" has been adjusted and divided into two categories, namely, the "ICT China · Innovative Application Category" and "ICT China · Innovation Pioneer Category". The "ICT China Innovation Application Category" will primarily highlight the excellent cases or solutions of the application of new-generation information technology in new smart cities, digital transformation, industry development and industry construction, featuring 12 industry sectors, namely, government administration, industry, energy, transportation, health, education, culture and tourism, agriculture and water conservancy, finance, mining, ports and communications. The "ICT China · Innovation Pioneer Category" is mainly applicable for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) with a focus on cultivating MSMEs in the S-S-D-I segments. All companies shortlisted for outstanding cases will be presented and awarded at the PTEXPO "ICT China · High-level Forum 2022 " theme summit.

Contact us:

Ms. Muyang ZHANG:

+86-10-6642 8789

zhangmuyang@ptac.com.cn

About PT Expo China

Since its formal presentation in 1990, the PT Expo China (PTEXPO), sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, has been committed to creating a national authoritative exhibition platform integrating "exhibition, exchange, collaboration and sharing" functions for the information and communication technology (ICT) industry to continuously offer "good Chinese solutions" to the world. By showcasing the most cutting-edge and leading technologies and achievements in the ICT industry, PTEXPO promotes the innovation and exploration of digital transformation in the fields of production, life, and social governance, making it one of the most influential events in the ICT industry and the main platform for 5G release. In 2021, with an exhibition area of about 40,000 square meters, PTEXPO attracted nearly 400 companies and organizations from all over the world, more than 400 government and enterprise VIP groups, released more than 20 innovation achievements and received coverage from more than 3,000 Chinese and foreign media outlets.

View original content:

SOURCE China National Postal and Telecommunications Appliances Corporation