Hashdex Names Crypto ETP and ETF Leader Laurent Kssis Managing Director and Head of Europe

Leading Crypto ETF Issuer Accelerates its Global Expansion By Establishing A European Presence

NEW YORK and RIO DE JANEIRO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashdex , a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced the appointment of Laurent Kssis as Managing Director and Head of Europe. Mr. Kssis will spearhead Hashdex's European expansion as part of the firm's ongoing efforts to help investors around the world better understand and gain a diversified exposure to the crypto asset class. To support the continental expansion, Hashdex continues to actively hire new members across London, Zurich, Paris, and Lisbon.

Laurent Kssis, Managing Director and Head of Europe (PRNewswire)

Mr. Kssis brings to Hashdex an extensive set of skills in crypto asset management and European crypto exchange-traded products ("ETPs"), as well as two decades of proven experience in Delta One trading and in the exchange-traded fund ("ETF") market. Mr. Kssis most recently served as Managing Director and Global Head of ETPs at Swiss issuer 21Shares, where he listed more than 25 crypto ETPs across several European regulated exchanges - which were world and European firsts. In that time, Mr. Kssis actively contributed to the raise in assets under management from roughly $20 million to $1.75 billion. He also served on the issuer's board of directors, where he was instrumental in developing and lobbying for innovative single tracker product launches for its European expansion.

"As a true pioneer in the European crypto fund management space, Laurent's deep, extensive knowledge and practical experience will be undisputed assets to Hashdex and strengthen our leadership team," said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder & CEO of Hashdex. "His background in crypto exchange-traded products, particularly in Switzerland - which has become the leading venue for listing crypto ETPs - will be invaluable in supporting Hashdex as we accelerate our international reach, expand our global footprint with innovative institutional-grade products and services, and build pathways to connect Swiss and European investors to the crypto economy. We are honoured to have him join our team."

"Having spent years working on Exchange Traded Products and ETFs, and seeing this industry mature to institutional levels with trillions in assets, we are witnessing unprecedented demand for exchange traded crypto products. I am invigorated at the prospect of driving Hashdex's strategic vision into Europe," said Laurent Kssis. "Following Hashdex's launches of the world's first crypto index ETF, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF (HASH11) and the recent DeFi ETF (DEFI11), I am confident that we can further create innovative yet simple, cost-effective and secure products that meet the needs of the European investors who are constantly asking for better diversified strategies. I look forward to developing the firm's talented team to new levels as we bring compelling crypto investment strategies to institutional, private wealth and global family office investors across Europe."

Prior to joining 21Shares, Mr. Kssis was CEO of the Swedish based crypto issuer XBT Provider AB, now a CoinShares company, where in 2017 he oversaw the first European Ether ETP listing, which raised $400 million within weeks of launching. Before that, Mr. Kssis had more than 15 years of combined ETF experience with leading firms such as Labranche, Bluefin and Societe Generale. He was also actively involved in the primary and secondary capital markets, where he served with many European ETF issuers including Lyxor and IndeXchange (now Blackrock). In 2015, he oversaw Coinsilium group in becoming the first blockchain venture company to IPO on the UK stock exchange, where he was subsequently appointed Non Executive Chairman. Mr. Kssis recently stepped down after 3 years as board member of Swedish Index Provider Vinter Co., raising $3.4 million in its latest fundraise in 2021. He holds an accredited post graduate Financial Times Non-Executive Director Diploma and a BSc Honours degree in Mathematics from City University, London.

Today's announcement builds on Hashdex's ongoing international expansion and position as a global pioneer in crypto asset management. The firm recently launched DEFI11, the world's first decentralized finance ETF, and accelerated its U.S. expansion through the appointments of Matthew Flood as Head of Business Development-U.S. and Jack Song as Head of Corporate Communications and Chief of Staff-U.S. Hashdex is an exclusive partner of Nasdaq and co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™), which benchmarks the institutionally investable crypto market. The firm also holds an exclusive partnership with Victory Capital, focusing on distributing products in the U.S. that follow the NCI™. Hashdex continues to hit major milestones as part of its mission to accelerate the development of the crypto ecosystem by empowering global participation through building products that provide diversified exposure.

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex's simple and secure funds invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-created and launched the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world's first crypto ETFs, enabling over 250,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com.

Media Contacts:

Kendal Till/Josh Gerth

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Hashdex@DLPR.com

Jack S. Song

Hashdex

jack.song@hashdex.com

(PRNewsfoto/Hashdex) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hashdex