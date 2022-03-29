Text Request Named Official Zipwhip Recommended Replacement

Text Request has already helped hundreds of businesses transfer data from Zipwhip in light of Zipwhip's impending shutdown.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Text Request , the business text messaging platform built to ignite customer engagement, has been named a recommended replacement for Zipwhip's texting software by Twilio. Text Request has also built a Migration Tool that enables organizations using the Zipwhip platform to transfer their data to Text Request, and has already helped hundreds of businesses successfully make the switch.

Zipwhip was acquired by communications platform Twilio in 2021, and has since announced they will be shutting down the Zipwhip service. Existing Zipwhip customers have until April 30, 2022, to make updates to their account and contract. A 30-day notice is required for canceling. Zipwhip services will end on November 30, 2022.

"We've been working directly with Zipwhip and Twilio throughout this process," said Text Request CEO and co-founder Brian Elrod, "to make sure their customers have an easy landing and can keep texting without missing a beat."

Using Text Request's Migration Tool, Zipwhip customers are able to seamlessly transfer the following data to their new Text Request account:

All contacts

All groups (contact lists)

Each contact's full message history

Message Templates

Applicable contact notes

Contact opt-out history

The business's text line, which is automatically SMS hosted by Text Request

Multiple Zipwhip text lines can be transferred to the same Text Request account

TXT2PAY merchant accounts can also be transferred to Text Request separately.

Zipwhip users interested in switching to Text Request can visit www.textrequest.com to learn more and sign up, or text or call (423) 218-0111.

