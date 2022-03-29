VIZSLA SILVER EXPANDS NAPOLEON VEIN TO 2,500 METRES LONG AND OVER 500 METRES BELOW SURFACE AT PANUCO

NYSE: VZLA TSX-V: VZLA
VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from 53 drill holes targeting the Napoleon Vein Corridor (Napoleon, Napoleon Hangingwall and Josephine veins), at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") located in Mexico. The results are a part of Vizsla's ongoing, fully funded 120,000-meter resource/discovery-based drill program.
Highlights
- Napoleon Vein: NP-21-210 returned 1,803 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 4.00 metres true width (mTW) (55 g/t silver, 20.38 g/t gold, 0.21 % lead and 2.99 % zinc)
- Napoleon Vein: NP-21-260 returned 484 g/t AgEq over 9.42 mTW (85 g/t silver, 2.73 g/t gold, 0.90 % lead and 4.13 % zinc) including:
- Napoleon Hangingwall Vein: NP-21-238 returned 1,379 g/t AgEq over 2.7 mTW (746 g/t silver, 6.27 g/t gold, 0.75 % lead and 2.94 % zinc)
- Josephine Vein: NP-21-214 returned 4,917 g/t AgEq over 0.47 mTW (17 g/t silver, 60.5 g/t gold, 0.36 % lead and 1.40 % zinc)
"The most critical aspect of these results is that the mineralized zone at Napoleon has now grown over 350 metres since the last update, with the continuation of a wide, high grade vein to the south," commented Michael Konnert, President and CEO. "This reinforces our local exploration model of a high-grade, precious metal-rich core developed along strike and down plunge to the south, beneath the Ojo de Agua sub-zone, which remains a primary target for near-term resource growth at Napoleon. Twenty-two of these drillholes were completed after the resource data cut-off, further demonstrating the potential for the Napoleon resource to increase in size. To aid in ongoing resource expansion and conversion, the Company has added a directional diamond drill, allowing for faster and cheaper targeted drilling of these down-dip extensions and looks forward to continuing to provide updates on the expansion of the Napoleon resource over the next few months."
About the Napoleon Vein Corridor results
Drilling continues with five rigs focussed on resource expansion and exploration along the Napoleon Vein Corridor. 31 of today's results are from new drill holes completed within the resource wireframes and not included in the March 2022 resource estimate. (see Table 1).
22 of today's results are new intercepts not included in the initial resource estimate and include multiple results from the Ojo de Agua Zone ("OdA") at the southern end of Napoleon (see Table 2). Significant intercepts in this area include NP-22-260 (9.42 mTW at 484 g/t AgEq), and NP-22-244 (2.1m TW at 468 g/t AgEq), of which the latter is located ~350 metres south of any previous drillhole within the high-grade projected plunge of the Napoleon Vein. Additionally, hole NP-21-238 tested the depth potential at Napoleon, returning 2.37 mTW at 455 g/t AgEq, located ~500 metres below surface, representing the deepest intercept reported to date from the Napoleon Vein Corridor.
In 2021, the Company reported gold rich intervals from shallow drilling in the Ojo de Aqua Zone hosted within quartz-carbonate veins (see Company new release dated August 26, 2021). Intercepts included hole NP-21-150 (2.6 mTW at 3.95 g/t gold and 34 g/t silver) and hole NP-21-153 (1.4 mTW at 6.87 g/t gold and 55 g/t silver). The Company's improved understanding of the controls on mineralization suggests Ojo de Agua may be the top of the mineralized horizon, and increased grades and widths may be intersected at depth. Drilling has further validated this interpretation, highlighting the Ojo de Agua Zone as a primary target for continued drilling to define the full extent of high-grade mineralization intersected to date.
The Napoleon Hangingwall Vein (HW1) continues to grow with intercepts returning both locally very high grades and robust widths. Drilling from east to west allows for complimentary testing of the Hangingwall Vein, while targeting the main Napoleon structure. To date, the Napoleon Hangingwall Vein remains robust towards the south as demonstrated by hole NP-21-238 (2.7 mTW at 1,379 g/t AgEq).
At Josephine, drilling has defined two primary zones of mineralization, one in the north and another in the south (see Figure 1). Drilling remains ongoing in the central zone beneath these resource areas. Josephine appears to be a sub-ordinate vein to the main Napoleon Vein and contains high-grade centers surrounded by lower grade mineralization unlike the Napoleon Vein, which has near continuous mineralization grading >150 g/t AgEq along 2,500 metres of strike.
The Company is rapidly growing resources on all three veins within the Napoleon Corridor and expects continued success with its proven exploration model as it infills and expands on these intercepts.
Drillhole
From
To
Downhole
Length
Estimated
True Width
Ag
Au
Pb
Zn
AgEq
Comments
(m)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
%
%
(g/t)
NP-21-195
No significant values
NP-21-196
86.25
87.70
1.45
0.71
114
0.75
0.08
2.87
284
NP-21-199
119.60
122.35
2.75
0.69
162
2.83
0.48
1.00
439
Napoleon
Incl.
121.50
122.35
0.85
0.21
313
2.84
0.87
1.74
630
And
171.40
174.15
2.75
1.03
42
0.35
0.94
4.42
262
FW
And
180.00
184.50
4.50
1.72
70
2.43
1.26
7.76
592
FW
Incl.
180.00
181.50
1.50
0.72
102
4.16
1.57
11.05
895
FW
NP-21-200
186.00
187.50
1.50
1.10
2
2.20
0.00
0.01
178
Josephine
NP-21-201
116.70
121.90
5.20
4.15
52
0.18
0.03
0.07
70
Napoleon
NP-21-202
232.50
234.00
1.50
0.94
223
0.17
0.08
0.25
248
Josephine
NP-21-204
No significant values
Napoleon
NP-21-205
35.20
35.60
0.40
0.35
38
4.78
0.95
6.93
708
FW
And
51.80
52.15
0.35
0.24
306
0.46
1.41
2.86
490
FW
And
99.00
103.40
4.40
3.81
146
0.54
0.35
0.35
212
Napoleon
NP-21-206
No significant values
NP-21-207
No significant values
NP-21-208
No significant values
NP-21-209
121.50
125.45
3.95
3.06
153
1.06
0.88
0.98
301
Napoleon
NP-21-210
551.45
561.25
9.80
4.00
55
20.38
0.21
2.99
1,803
Napoleon
NP-21-211A
No significant values
NP-21-212
No significant values
NP-21-213
171.95
172.40
0.45
0.29
1,255
3.04
0.13
0.22
1,510
HW
And
365.00
367.90
2.90
1.71
14
1.25
0.78
1.14
179
HW
And
No significant values
NP-21-214
115.65
116.65
1.00
0.47
90
2.05
0.81
1.65
339
HW
And
184.50
185.10
0.60
0.40
20
2.61
0.16
0.74
261
Napoleon
And
279.60
280.50
0.90
0.47
17
60.50
0.36
1.40
4,917
Josephine
NP-21-215
153.45
154.35
0.90
0.43
855
7.40
0.28
2.23
1,538
Napoleon
NP-21-216
290.80
291.30
0.50
0.36
14
0.06
0.07
0.47
38
HW
And
406.60
408.05
1.45
0.53
14
0.95
0.10
0.47
110
Josephine
NP-21-217
41.25
41.55
0.30
0.28
498
2.82
0.44
1.00
774
HW1
And
110.70
111.35
0.65
0.46
213
1.77
0.46
0.46
385
Napoleon
NP-21-218
87.80
88.10
0.30
0.28
123
0.26
0.01
0.04
146
HW1
And
224.90
228.15
3.25
2.14
42
0.38
1.09
0.92
138
Napoleon
NP-21-219
210.00
210.50
0.50
0.43
47
0.98
0.01
0.03
127
Josephine
NP-21-220
436.30
439.35
3.05
1.96
11
0.30
0.05
0.50
56
Napoleon
NP-21-221
No significant values
NP-21-223
311.05
311.65
0.60
0.45
7
0.03
0.17
1.80
82
Napoleon
NP-21-224
193.40
206.65
13.25
9.20
38
0.37
0.33
1.01
115
Napoleon
NP-21-226
364.00
366.00
2.00
0.95
16
0.04
0.42
1.05
71
Napoleon
NP-21-228
99.40
102.50
3.10
2.35
109
0.73
0.13
0.25
180
Napoleon
NP-21-229
213.15
215.15
2.00
1.53
499
5.17
0.50
2.71
1,028
HW1
NP-21-229
372.35
378.60
6.25
5.20
10
0.05
0.13
0.37
32
Napoleon
NP-21-230
288.35
290.60
2.25
1.70
30
0.65
0.71
2.92
212
Napoleon
Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes completed along the Napoleon Vein Corridor included in the maiden resource estimate.
Note:
AgEq = Ag ppm + (((Au ppm x Au price/gram) + (Pb% x Pb price/t) + (Zn% x Zn price/t))/Ag price/gram). Metal price assumptions are $20.70/oz silver, $1,655/oz gold, $1,902/t lead, $2,505/t zinc.
Drillhole
From
To
Downhole
Estimated
Ag
Au
Pb
Zn
AgEq
Comments
(m)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
%
%
(g/t)
NP-21-225
425.45
429.00
3.55
2.72
2
0.04
0.07
0.20
15
Napoleon
NP_21-231
81.00
84.10
3.10
2.73
80
1.27
0.17
1.24
233
Napoleon
NP-21-233
110.35
115.20
4.85
3.00
70
0.66
0.28
0.90
165
Napoleon
NP-21-234
No significant values
NP-21-235
No significant values
NP-21-237A
No significant values
NP-21-238
322.00
324.75
2.75
2.70
746
6.27
0.75
2.94
1,379
HW1
Incl.
323.10
324.75
1.65
1.05
1,170
9.86
1.11
4.49
2,159
And
491.95
495.85
3.90
2.37
115
1.23
0.95
5.71
455
And
615.00
617.50
2.50
1.61
104
0.80
0.47
1.30
231
OdA
NP-21-239
203.85
206.85
3.00
2.87
91
2.39
1.34
3.67
459
HW1
And
437.75
438.95
1.20
0.63
67
2.01
0.21
3.82
377
OdA
NP-21-240A
No significant values
NP-21-241
201.50
201.80
0.30
0.25
68
0.52
0.55
3.63
262
HW1
And
406.85
407.35
0.50
0.35
9
0.04
0.67
1.47
86
Napoleon
NP-21-242
267.30
267.60
0.30
0.20
18
2.59
0.07
0.64
251
HW1
And
564.80
568.00
3.20
1.48
66
0.51
0.95
4.00
284
Napoleon
NP-22-243
207.05
211.70
4.65
4.47
12
0.56
0.09
0.72
86
HW1
And
524.20
528.45
4.25
1.72
47
0.22
0.31
1.97
147
OdA
NP-22-244
256.80
261.35
4.55
4.00
130
1.43
0.01
0.03
245
HW
And
455.05
458.60
3.55
2.10
331
1.39
0.25
0.48
468
OdA
NP-22-245
474.90
477.00
2.10
1.32
17
0.11
0.21
6.51
277
Napoleon
NP-21-246
No significant values
NP-22-247
331.55
331.85
0.30
0.20
140
1.06
0.04
1.88
296
Josephine
NP-22-248
457.55
458.45
0.90
0.60
25
0.10
1.09
2.20
147
Napoleon
NP-22-249
54.00
58.90
4.90
3.87
107
1.85
0.52
0.77
299
Napoleon
And
417.45
417.75
0.30
0.20
149
0.30
0.28
0.23
189
Josephine
NP-22-251
568.50
570.00
1.50
0.89
10
0.04
0.24
0.56
41
Napoleon
NP-22-254
242.75
243.30
0.55
0.50
35
1.42
0.55
1.24
210
HW1
And
404.90
412.50
7.60
3.13
34
0.33
0.42
4.08
226
Napoleon
NP-22-255
35.45
40.10
4.65
3.49
140
0.88
0.15
0.46
231
Napoleon
NP-22-260
240.90
241.20
0.30
0.28
808
3.66
1.54
3.12
1,262
HW1
And
337.65
350.25
12.60
9.42
85
2.73
0.90
4.13
484
Napoleon
Incl
337.65
346.00
8.35
6.24
114
3.99
0.80
5.05
646
Incl
340.05
344.80
4.75
3.55
134
6.52
1.17
6.91
949
Incl
340.50
343.40
2.90
2.17
166
7.91
1.22
7.42
1,113
Table 2: Downhole drill intersections from the holes completed along the Napoleon Vein Corridor after the maiden resource estimate.
Note:
AgEq = Ag ppm + (((Au ppm x Au price/gram) + (Pb% x Pb price/t) + (Zn% x Zn price/t))/Ag price/gram). Metal price assumptions are $20.70/oz silver, $1,655/oz gold, $1,902/t lead, $2,505/t zinc.
Drillhole
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
Depth (m)
NP-21-195
403,304
2,586,709
491
272.0
-60.0
273.0
NP-21-196
403,227
2,588,167
512
268.0
-62.0
330.0
NP-21-199
403,228
2,588,167
512
268.0
-67.0
355.5
NP-21-200
403,304
2,586,709
491
272.0
-41.5
246.0
NP-21-201
403,326
2,588,072
569
230.6
-34.5
176.5
NP-21-202
403,303
2,586,709
491
271.0
-52.9
267.0
NP-21-204
403,218
2,588,105
551
273.0
-60.5
340.5
NP-21-205
403,326
2,588,073
569
259.6
-31.8
225.0
NP-21-206
403,582
2,587,074
442
266.4
-60.0
552.0
NP-21-207
403,283
2,586,827
485
264.9
-45.8
225.0
NP-21-208
403,218
2,588,105
551
273.0
-65.5
349.5
NP-21-209
403,326
2,588,074
569
289.3
-27.2
180.0
NP-21-210
403,689
2,586,995
488
255.0
-60.0
601.0
NP-21-211A
403,526
2,586,763
428
266.0
-65.0
283.5
NP-21-212
403,026
2,586,786
450
92.0
-41.2
292.5
NP-21-213
403,700
2,586,780
447
266.0
-52.0
577.5
NP-21-214
403,254
2,588,212
502
268.0
-62.0
364.5
NP-21-215
403,416
2,587,010
455
249.0
-68.5
220.5
NP-21-216
403,025
2,586,786
450
92.3
-55.4
460.5
NP-21-217
403,254
2,588,213
502
268.5
-31.0
261.0
NP-21-218
403,587
2,586,725
416
262.1
-56.6
339.0
NP-21-219
403,303
2,588,004
547
270.0
-31.8
337.5
NP-21-220
403,702
2,586,812
455
268.5
-47.0
490.5
NP-21-221
403,274
2,587,059
498
227.0
-33.0
261.0
NP-21-223
403,565
2,587,094
455
274.1
-56.8
501.0
NP-21-224
403,459
2,587,533
505
269.0
-49.0
271.5
NP-21-225
403,677
2,586,865
475
257.7
-57.6
577.5
NP-21-226
403,478
2,587,478
514
274.2
-63.0
444.0
NP-21-228
403,396
2,587,588
501
234.0
-29.5
156.0
NP-21-229
403,702
2,586,812
455
268.5
-42.0
480.0
NP-21-230
403,566
2,587,094
455
274.1
-56.8
402.0
NP-21-231
403,396
2,587,589
501
266.0
-31.4
120.6
NP-21-233
403,396
2,587,589
501
267.0
-52.0
171.0
NP-21-234
403,648
2,587,468
464
274.0
-49.0
631.5
NP-21-235
403,562
2,587,162
443
275.2
-58.9
377.5
NP-21-237A
403,592
2,587,408
488
277.0
-48.0
519.0
NP-21-238
403,832
2,586,645
461
272.5
-51.4
690.0
NP-21-239
403,635
2,586,956
478
250.0
-60.0
556.5
NP-21-240A
402,986
2,587,132
516
62.4
-37.5
333.0
NP-21-241
403,575
2,587,495
474
270.9
-51.8
501.0
NP-21-242
403,690
2,586,995
488
263.4
-58.1
651.0
NP-22-243
403,636
2,586,952
474
243.0
-62.7
627.0
NP-22-244
403,894
2,586,214
436
269.5
-51.0
615.0
NP-22-245
403,594
2,587,393
485
268.0
-52.0
529.5
NP-22-246
402,986
2,587,132
516
61.9
-52.5
390.0
NP-22-247
403,292
2,587,341
495
264.0
-58.0
366.0
NP-22-248
403,683
2,587,540
475
270.0
-49.2
696.0
NP-22-249
403,365
2,587,332
489
264.0
-55.8
425.5
NP-22-251
403,650
2,587,407
470
265.0
-52.5
696.0
NP-22-254
403,652
2,586,543
426
270.0
-66.0
504.0
NP-22-255
403353
2587461
522
259.0
-38.0
351.0
NP-22-260
403,694
2,586,598
439
270.0
-58.0
563.0
Table 3: Napoleon Vein Corridor drillhole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.
About the Panuco Project
The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 6,754-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 75 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.
The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.
The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 61.1Moz AgEq and an in situ inferred resource of 45.6Moz AgEq (see Company news release dated March 1, 2022).
A technical report is being prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI-43-101") and will be available on the Company's website and SEDAR within 30 days of the date of the Company's March 1, 2022, news release announcing the resource estimate.
About Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 140,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2022, Vizsla has budgeted +120,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.
Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.
Qualified Person
In accordance with NI 43-101, Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., Vice President of Technical Services, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.
Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources
The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used in this video are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this video providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.
You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.
Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced in this video may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.
