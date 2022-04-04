Minesoft Appoints Spencer Slaine as President of North America

LONDON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesoft, a leading global patent search solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Spencer Slaine as President of North America for Minesoft and as a member of the Global Senior Executive Team.

Spencer is an accomplished IP professional and executive who has worked in various roles at several IP service and software organizations over the last seven years. He brings a wealth of IP knowledge and business development expertise to the Minesoft leadership team.

Spencer previously worked for Ipan GmbH, a Warburg Pincus portfolio company, where he supported the launch of the company domestically. He then served as Head of Sales for North America for Ipan/Delegate Group, driving significant growth before their acquisition by CPA Global, where he served as a Vice President of Strategic Accounts. Following CPA Global's acquisition by Clarivate, Spencer was a Director of Product Sales where he worked with industry leading companies to help develop their innovation strategies.

In his new role, Spencer will lead the further expansion of Minesoft's North American footprint working alongside industry veteran, Tim Campbell, Executive Vice President of Minesoft. Spencer will oversee customer success, sales, and marketing, focusing primarily on new business growth and strategy in North America.

"For over 25 years, Minesoft has been successfully providing mission-critical and best-in-class intellectual properly research and analytics solutions to corporations and law firms around the world. I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to work for such a highly regarded and long-standing organization and to support their goals of continued growth and expansion in the U.S. marketplace. Our top priority is and has always been putting the customer first and supporting their innovation workflow and lifecycle," said Spencer Slaine, President, North America, Minesoft.

"Minesoft, backed by Warburg Pincus and MLM 2, is expanding and on the look-out for top IP professionals to help our new phase of expansion and growth. We are thrilled to be joined by Spencer Slaine, whose expertise and commitment is exactly the combination we are looking for to join the senior executive team. We look forward to further strengthening the existing Minesoft team across the world," said Ann Chapman Daniel, Co-Founder, Minesoft.

About Minesoft

Founded in 1996 to develop databases and software solutions for the Information industry, Minesoft specializes in tools and services for retrieving, storing, and distributing patent information throughout the enterprise. Minesoft develops web-based patent search and software solutions offering searchable databases, competitive intelligence tracking, patent analytics and customized corporate knowledge management. Minesoft's clients include Fortune 500/FTSE 100 type companies around the world, national IP Offices, IP Legal and Patent Attorney firms.

Press contact: Caitlin Kavanagh (caitlin@minesoft.com)

View original content:

SOURCE Minesoft