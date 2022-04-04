SOCIETE GENERALE MAKES LATAM APPOINTMENTS

Societe Generale Americas appoints Luiz Sainz, Head of Latin America, and Beatriz Lacaz, Country Head of Brazil

NEW YORK and SAO PAULO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Societe Generale announces that Luiz Sainz, formerly Country Head of SG Brazil, has been appointed Head of Latin America, a position created to lead the bank's new strategic initiative for the region.

In this role, Mr. Sainz will oversee Societe Generale's business activities in Brazil, Mexico and Chile and will work to coordinate client and commercial strategy across the region and in conjunction with the wider Americas and global strategy. This will include working closely with Societe Generale's ALD Automotive and SG Equipment Finance businesses in the region to leverage cross-business activities. Mr. Sainz will be based in New York and report directly to Stephane About, CEO of SG Americas.

Succeeding Mr. Sainz, Beatriz Lacaz has been appointed Country Head of Brazil. Ms. Lacaz will continue the evolution of SG Brazil's offer as it continues to support local clients and facilitate business from Societe Generale's international roster of clients conducting business within the country.

Ms. Lacaz will remain based in Sao Paulo and report to Mr. Sainz. Both appointments were effective April 1, 2022. SG Brazil elected Ms. Lacaz as new CEO subject to Central Bank approval.

Societe Generale launched its new strategic initiative for Latin America to further support its strong client relationships and develop new avenues for sustainable growth by leveraging the bank's long-standing regional expertise and global capabilities.

Biographies

Luis Sainz joined Societe Generale in 1996 as part of the Corporate Finance team in Dallas and in 1998 relocated to the New York office. He left Societe Generale in 2000 and moved to Chicago to create and run CommonStream, a U.S. B2B electronic exchange company. Luis rejoined Societe Generale in 2001 as a member of the European Leverage Finance team based in Paris where he spent nine years, the last three as a Managing Director in charge of larger LBO financings and restructurings. He was named Country Head for Societe Generale in Mexico in 2010, and subsequently was named Country Head for Societe Generale in Brazil in 2018. Luis has an engineering degree from ITAM University in Mexico and holds an MBA from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC).

Beatriz Lacaz joined Societe Generale Brazil in 2002 as Head of Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, and Financial Institutions. She relocated to Amsterdam in 2006, leading Commodities and Trade Finance for Societe Generale in the CIS and Eastern Europe. Beatriz returned to SG Brazil in 2008 and has held various management positions in Debt Capital Markets & Syndication and as Head of Natural Resources, which she held from 2010 to 2019. Beatriz was named Head of Global Banking and Advisory for SG Brazil in 2019. Prior to joining SG, she worked in Structured Lending for Banco Citibank SA. Beatriz has a degree in Business Administration and a Masters of Business Economics from the University of Sao Paulo.

