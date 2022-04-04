TiShaunda McPherson Joins NORC as Senior Vice President and First-Ever Chief Diversity Officer

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NORC at the University of Chicago is pleased to announce that TiShaunda McPherson, JD, MDiv, MPP, is joining NORC as a senior vice president and the organization's first-ever chief diversity officer (CDO). In this role, TiShaunda will lead NORC's efforts to build a more diverse, racially equitable, and inclusive workplace and research portfolio, and will serve on NORC's Executive Council, the company's senior-most decision-making body.

"Diversity, Racial Equity, and Inclusion (DREI) is one of NORC's top strategic priorities and will flourish under TiShaunda's vision, acumen, and leadership," said Ellen Beatty, chief financial officer and executive vice president of Finance and Administration at NORC. "She and the new Office of DREI have the full support of NORC's Board of Trustees, the Executive Council, and the entire leadership team. I am truly excited to partner with her to chart a bold course to make our organization and our work more diverse, equitable, and accessible."



In her most recent role as senior associate vice president for equity at Northwestern University, McPherson worked to foster a culture of access, belonging, and accountability, overseeing the development of the university's diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), and anti-racism education and training plans. TiShaunda brings a deep understanding of DEI practices and principles to NORC and 20-plus years of experience addressing institutional, regional, and systemic discrimination and equity issues. After early career experience in various legal roles, TiShaunda served as a senior civil rights attorney with the U.S. Department of Education and then oversaw equity, access, and employment matters for Adtalem Global Education.



"During the interview process, I was impressed by the company's commitment to doing the deep and necessary work to embed diversity, racial equity, and inclusion throughout every function of the organization," said McPherson, adding, "I'm excited to engage with staff across NORC and work together to continue the excellent work the organization has already begun."



"TiShaunda's transformational leadership style and vast knowledge around anti-racism and prevention strategies are exactly what are needed to accelerate change and strengthen the impact of our DREI efforts," said NORC president and CEO Dan Gaylin.



McPherson earned her law degree from Northwestern, a master's degree in public policy from the University of Minnesota, and a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Illinois. She is also an ordained minister with a master of divinity degree from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary.



