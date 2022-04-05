The Bitcoin Company Announces $2.1 Million Seed Round, Partnership with Visa, and Public Launch of App

Through partnerships with Visa (on a bitcoin rewards card), PrimeTrust, Figg, Checkout.com, and SVS, The Bitcoin Company launches mobile app consolidating existing Bitcoin rewards programs

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Bitcoin Company, an app designed to be an all-in-one solution for Bitcoin rewards, banking, and exchange services, announced a $2.1 million dollar seed round. The fundraise was led by prominent members of the Bitcoin community (Brad Mills, Greg Foss, Jay Gould, American HODL, and around 35 others) alongside major Bitcoin-focused investors including Seetee, Mimesis Capital, Fulgur Ventures, Lightning Ventures, Hivemind Ventures, and Plan B Ventures. Other venture capital investors including Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund and Cavalry Asset Management also participated.

The Bitcoin Company Announces $2.1 Million Seed Round, Partnership with Visa, and Public Launch of Mobile App

"It's amazing to have the collective support of some of the biggest Bitcoiners, Bitcoin VCs, traditional investors, and major industry partners, all around one shared vision to bring Bitcoin to millions - hopefully billions - of people," said Ben Price, the CEO of The Bitcoin Company "We believe Bitcoin is for everyone. It's the solution to so many issues in the world today. We're here to make it easy to use and accessible for everyone."

Our finances touch every part of our lives and have a profound effect on our lifestyle and general happiness. Bitcoin offers people greater flexibility and freedom with their money, and allows them to send and receive payments and store value in a better way.

The Bitcoin Company was created to give everyone a viable alternative to the legacy banking system, by letting users send, spend, save, and use money the way they want. Through these partnerships, The Bitcoin Company will be able to grow its product suite to provide users with everything their traditional bank offers while also providing Bitcoin services built right into the core. The Bitcoin Company makes it easy for everyone to start using the money of the future.

What is The Bitcoin Company doing?

The Bitcoin Company is a super-app for all of your financial needs. To start, we're unifying the disparate rewards market (which today consists of gift card, affiliate, and card-linked offer rewards) into a single, unified Bitcoin rewards program. After creating a consolidated rewards experience, with these partnerships and funding, The Bitcoin Company intends to consolidate an even larger suite of financial services, integrating Bitcoin financial services alongside traditional banking. Instead of treating Bitcoin as an "investment," The Bitcoin Company will provide Bitcoin and banking services in one place, treating Bitcoin as a native currency alongside dollars, euros, and other fiat currencies.

Today, The Bitcoin Company provides a mobile application that rewards users with Bitcoin for all of their everyday purchases. Through partnerships with Visa, Figg, Checkout.com, the company is immediately expanding their rewards program internationally and aims to provide users with traditional checking and savings accounts, a Bitcoin rewards card, as well as access to Bitcoin exchange services built on top of their already available Bitcoin rewards program.

Who is building The Bitcoin Company?

The Bitcoin Company is built by Bitcoiners, for everyone. The team is filled with individuals who come from a variety of backgrounds: enterprise payments, financial services, open source software development, business administration, professional education, and the military. They're all here for one shared reason: to make Bitcoin easy, for everyone. The company has hired Bitcoiners from all around the globe: Ukraine, Colombia, EU, Canada, Mexico in order to get on-the-ground insight into every market in which it intends to expand. Everyone at The Bitcoin Company believes Bitcoin is the future of money, but also recognizes that there's a lot of education and community building required to bring people into the fold. "I've always tried to create products that my mom can use," said Price "and I think we've assembled the right team to build a product that is easily understood, accessible, and value-add to the masses."

Who invested and why?

David Hall – Managing Partner at Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund

"The Bitcoin Company is building what no banking or Bitcoin platform offers today: a full suite of easy-to-use, privacy-focused, consumer financial products integrated with Bitcoin. It's rare to find such a talented and highly regarded group of technical leaders in one place. Ben Price has assembled an amazing team to champion the company's mission to make Bitcoin accessible to everyone."

Mike Jarmuz - General Partner at Lightning Ventures

"Ben Price has assembled one of the strongest teams out there and continues to add top tier 'Bitcoin All-Stars'. TBC is one of the most scalable companies we have invested in and are super excited to watch them roll out their products. Our bet is they will become a major player in bridging the gap between Bitcoin and traditional financial products. Their plans for educational content and community building will onboard a great deal of pre-coiners. It's a very big space, a very cool company, and run by super fun people. We're lucky to have participated and love what they're doing."

How do I check it out?

In a competitive market of highly technical applications, The Bitcoin Company app offers one of the most beginner-friendly interfaces, enabling anyone to start using and earning Bitcoin easily. If you are new to Bitcoin, The Bitcoin Company is the tool to start your journey.

The Bitcoin Company app is available for download on the Apple App Store, or the Google Play Store via: https://thebitcoincompany.com/download, and beginner-friendly learning resources are available at https://thebitcoincompany.com/learn .

More information about The Bitcoin Company is available at: https://thebitcoincompany.com

