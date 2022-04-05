New PRW61 Produced Using Materials Derived from Raw Materials

DOVER, N.J., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announced the latest addition to its PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The new PRW61 is the first Casio watch to be made with biomass plastics sourced from renewable organic substances. Produced from regenerable resources, biomass plastics are attracting attention as a material that can help reduce environmental impact by curbing carbon dioxide emissions.

CASIO INTRODUCES PRO TREK TIMEPIECE WITH BIOMASS PLASTICS (PRNewswire)

"For the first time in any Casio watch, the PRW61 uses biomass plastics, produced using materials derived from castor seeds and corn, as well as other raw materials, in the case, band and case back," said Tadashi Shibuya, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "We are incredibly proud of this new material application for our line of outdoor watches, PRO TREK, for nature lovers."

Delivering on outdoor utility, the model is equipped with Triple Sensor technology (digital compass, barometer/altimeter and thermometer), as well as Multi-Band 6 radio wave reception from up to six transmission stations around the world, and Tough Solar to provide stable power for these functions and more. For optimum readability, the design features wide bar indexes to check time, direction, and other indicators at a glance, as well as slits on the band above and below the dial that serve as guides to quickly read the compass direction indicated by the second hand.

As part of its focus on sustainable development goals, Casio is pursuing several environmentally friendly initiatives, including a shift from plastic to recycled paper in packaging for the PRW61. Moving forward, Casio will also contribute to efforts to build a circular economy by expanding its use of sustainable materials in the design of other watch models.

Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, low-temperature resistance down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit, five independent daily alarms, a 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer and more. The PRO TREK PRW61-1A features a black dial and band with silver accents and will be available in April for $420.

For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home .

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com .

Casio logo (PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.