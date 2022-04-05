Hakluyt opens new office in Chicago

LONDON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, announced today that it has opened a new office in Chicago.

This office, which will be Hakluyt's base in the Midwest, will be jointly led by Gretchen Crosby Sims and Tom Wyler. Gretchen joined Hakluyt in 2021, having previously spent 20 years in politics, policy, philanthropy and impact investing, including as executive director of the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, director of Social Finance UK, and chief programme executive of the Joyce Foundation. Tom Wyler also joined the firm in 2021, having been senior vice president for global strategy at PSP Capital, a privately held investment firm headquartered in Chicago. He has also served as counsellor and senior adviser to the US Secretary of Commerce.

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "I am proud that Hakluyt has opened a fourth office in the US, which continues to be one of our most important markets. Gretchen and Tom are both excellent colleagues who have already brought a lot to our company, and we are very fortunate to have them leading our work in Chicago."

Mark Hanson, Hakluyt's deputy managing partner, who leads the company's North American business, added: "Hakluyt has worked with clients in the Midwest for many years, so opening an office in Chicago is a great opportunity to expand our presence there. Our firm is continuing to grow in North America, and I am very much looking forward to supporting Gretchen and Tom as they lead our business in the region."

Gretchen Crosby Sims commented: "I am pleased to be opening Hakluyt's newest office alongside Tom Wyler. Chicago is a tremendous global city and home to some of the most important businesses in North America. Our client base in the Midwest is strong, and it is an honor to be advising corporations and investors here on the opportunities and challenges they face in these complex and unpredictable times."

Tom Wyler said: "Chicago is a large and dynamic market, and it is the perfect home for Hakluyt's newest office. Every day, companies and investors are being forced to make significant commercial decisions in an increasingly complex global environment that is defined by hyper-competitiveness and volatility. The support and advice that we provide to our clients has never been more important, and I look forward to continuing to work with them in Chicago and across the Midwest on a wide range of their most strategic issues."

Notes to editors

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Hakluyt