Sharethrough Opens London Office, Hires EMEA General Manager to Fuel European Expansion

MONTREAL, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharethrough , one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges, today announced the opening of its new office in London and the appointment of Richard Ottoy as General Manager, EMEA. Ottoy will lead the company's efforts to expand its global footprint and accelerate business development across Europe. He will report directly to JF Cote, CEO & President of Sharethrough.

Ottoy brings more than 18 years of experience to Sharethrough, having held leadership positions at both adtech companies and publishers. Prior to joining Sharethrough, Ottoy was Vice President of Business Development, EMEA at OpenX, where he led the publisher development team, managed various teams across Europe and developed relationships with top level publishers. Ottoy has worked with some of the largest brands in the world throughout his seven years at OpenX, helping publishers better manage and monetize their ad inventory.

"Richard Ottoy brings a wealth of invaluable experience to Sharethrough's global expansion plans," said JF Cote, CEO & President of Sharethrough. "With Richard at the helm of our EMEA team, Sharethrough will continue to provide seamless service to our clients with European interests while opening the door to new partnerships throughout the region".

Ottoy will be responsible for overseeing the EMEA region, utilizing his key leadership and business acumen to lead all departments as a cultural leader and head administrator. This expansion lays the groundwork for Sharethrough to increase the company's overall global footprint, as the UK is projected to increase programmatic ad spending for a third successive quarter at 5.2%, according to the IPA Bellwether Report.

"The opportunity to work for a company that is investing so heavily in its product roadmap is very exciting, and I jumped at the chance to lead Sharethrough's EMEA expansion efforts," Ottoy said. "It's thrilling to be part of such a growth-driven team, and I look forward to having the EMEA office serve as the blueprint for additional Sharethrough offices around the globe."

Sharethrough is one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges. Driven by our conviction that advertising should be underpinned by respect & care, we believe taking a human-centric approach to advertising and monetization is the key to a sustainable path forward for the independent and accessible internet to thrive. Advertisers & publishers leverage Sharethrough's unique technology to enhance every impression by rendering a higher-performing banner, video, CTV or native ad that dynamically fits into any placement on any site. Our publisher partners benefit from directly-sourced demand, scale, and quality, prioritizing their monetization efforts while elevating performance. With its headquarters in Montreal, Sharethrough has several offices across North America including San Francisco on the west coast & New York City in the east.

