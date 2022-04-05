Shopoff Realty Investments Names Mark Schultz as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that Mark Schultz has joined the company as chief financial officer, bringing more than 35 years of experience in commercial real estate finance to his new role at Shopoff.

As a key member of the executive management team, Schultz will assume a strategic role in the overall management of the company. In this position he will be accountable for the administrative, financial, and risk management operations of the company.

"Mark will make a wonderful addition to our firm, bringing his extensive experience, and unique perspective as a previous owner and mortgage banker," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and CEO William Shopoff. "Our accounting department is a vital component to the success of our firm and its dynamic investments, and we are confident Mark's leadership will only further elevate our stellar team of professionals."

Previously, Schultz was CFO of the Picerne Group, Hopkins Real Estate Group in Orange County, as well as The Broe Group in Denver. He also acted as COO/CFO for Sower Capital in Omaha, NE. Throughout his career he has closed over $4 billion in debt and equity and has been involved in the discounted note business, real estate syndication and development, as well as leadership roles of accounting, finance, information technology and mergers and acquisitions teams. Schultz's vast experience covers national platforms in multifamily, senior housing, affordable housing, office, retail and master planned land developments (including construction, management and operations). He graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor's degree in accounting, DePaul University with an MBA in finance and is also a CPA.

Schultz added, "I am thrilled to join Shopoff and lend my expertise and experience to such a successful and unique company."

Former CFO, Ed Morrell, will remain with Shopoff, but in a new position with the company as its Senior Financial Advisor.

Morrell added, "Working at Shopoff for the past 6 years has been an exciting journey, and I am pleased to be moving into this new position and pursuing an area of finance that I have always been passionate about, while continuing to be a part of this amazing team. Mark will make a fantastic CFO and I look forward to collaborating with him in my new role."

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 30-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 30-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 18565 Jamboree Road, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92612, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

