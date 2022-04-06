Crypto adoption on way to mainstream, says new Checkout.com report "Demystifying Crypto" research of 33,000 consumers and merchants demos trend to greater crypto adoption in key demographics--with early adopter merchants reporting tangible benefits

MIAMI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami today, leading global payments provider Checkout.com debuted its Demystifying Crypto: Shedding light on the adoption of digital currencies for payments in 2022 report , pointing to increasingly positive trends in the adoption of and appetite for using digital currencies for eCommerce.

The comprehensive report independently surveyed a total of 30,000 consumers and 3,000 merchants in 11 countries*, looking at behaviors and sentiments regarding commercial activity using cryptocurrencies. The first chapter of the report hones in on the specific trends in the 18-35 year old age bracket, of which there were 16,000 participants.

According to the findings, crypto is rapidly gaining in appeal among younger demographics in particular, with 40% of 18-35 year old consumers wanting and planning to use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods or services within the next year. That's up from less than 30% last year, and marks a substantial shift in attitude from digital currencies being seen as solely an investment vehicle to a means of doing business on a regular basis. It also sees consumers pacing ahead of online businesses, only 23% of which say they are planning to offer crypto payment as a method of payment by 2024.

This increased consumer openness to cryptocurrency is driven by a broader appetite for more convenient, safer payment methods. That is then matched by more merchants and third parties providing the underlying infrastructure to support those methods.

As a result, crypto is already having a material impact on merchants and the market overall. More than $2.5 billion worth of payments were made through Visa's crypto-backed card in the first fiscal quarter of 2022 alone[1]. And those merchants that embraced cryptocurrency payments experienced net-new growth, with 82% saying those options allowed them to rapidly attract new customers and reach new demographics.

Almost 70% of the merchants surveyed believe that the speed with which crypto payments can be made and settled has the potential to revolutionize their business models—with over 80% of merchants with existing crypto-payment options saying it was easier to settle than using fiat currencies.

"We believe this is the largest consumer survey of its kind, and the findings present a clear evolution of attitudes towards cryptocurrencies around the world. This is a legitimate transition from the early adoption phase to one that's more practical, pragmatic and positive overall," said Jess Houlgrave, head of strategy for crypto at Checkout.com.

"This transition means there's a groundswell in demand for fintech companies that can provide easy-to-deploy solutions and services to get merchants up and running with crypto payment options—and then help them optimize the process over time. We expect that trend to only get stronger over the coming year as we bridge more services into Web3."

Consumer attitudes and trust

Even with a solid technology foundation underpinning crypto, the momentum can still be volatile. To date, vendors and merchants have made a considerable effort to build trust in these services. And the rising acceptance of crypto at a consumer level has started to influence the way larger corporates are working with digital currencies.

According to the Checkout.com report, over a third of survey participants—including CFOs and corporate treasurers—are increasingly interested in holding stablecoins on their balance sheets. They see this as a way to use decentralized finance for treasury management.

Some are going as far as planning to pay vendors and employees in stablecoins—primarily in response to demand from those audiences, with 51% of companies reporting that at least some employees had expressed an interest in being paid in crypto.

More broadly, new communities of content creators, gamers, and gig workers are embracing crypto. Almost half (46%) of online creatives say their fans and audiences have sent them digital currencies to support their work. These communities are stretch-testing what is possible when it comes to the use of tokens and crypto, a preview of what's to come in the mainstream.

One other likely scenario held by 65% of C-level executives is that Web3 will materially change the B2C dynamic as consumers increasingly become producers. This market is expected to be significant, with the gaming economy forecasted to hit $260 billion by 2025[2], and the size of the creator economy hitting $104 billion[3]–and expected to rise.

"The cryptocurrency world is maturing and is increasingly being driven by utility, pragmatism and empowerment," added Houlgrave. "Checkout.com sees the potential for cryptocurrency to not only transform the way people transact, but also to potentially reinvent the dynamics of the entire digital economy."

The full report Demystifying Crypto: Shedding light on the adoption of digital currencies for payments in 2022 is now available for download at www.checkout.com/campaigns/demystifying-crypto . To learn more about Checkout.com's solutions for the crypto community, visit checkout.com/crypto.

*Report Methodology

The Demystifying Crypto report draws from an independent survey of 30,000 consumers and 3,000 merchants based in the US, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, The United Arab Emirates (UAE), The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Hong Kong (HK), Singapore and Australia. The research was fielded via market research platform Qualtrics between February 2 - March 1 2022.

The majority of our sample have not yet held a digital asset but 40% plan to do so in 2022. A quarter of the sample identifies as keen gamers and 1% as professional gamers. The survey was conducted online and is therefore highly skewed towards a population with internet access and 86% of respondents own a smartphone. The consumer data has been represented as statistics per total population in each country surveyed. Businesses surveyed are digital-first platforms and marketplaces, Saas, gaming and entertainment, fintech and eCommerce merchants. Job titles surveyed included CEOs, CFOs, COOs, Group Treasurers, heads of eCommerce, payments leaders and other senior finance leaders.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com is a global payments solution provider that helps businesses and their communities thrive in the digital economy. Purpose-built with performance, scalability and speed in mind, our modular payments platform is ideal for enterprise businesses looking to seamlessly integrate better payment solutions. With more than 1800 people across 19 offices worldwide, we offer innovative solutions that flex to your needs, valuable insights that help you get smart about your payments' performance, and expertise you can count on as you navigate the complexities of an ever-shifting world. It's why businesses like Crypto.com, Binance, Sony, SHEIN, Grab, Frasers Group and Moonpay trust Checkout.com.

[1] Visa Earnings call Q1 2022 https://investor.visa.com/financial-information/quarterly-earnings/default.aspx

[2] Global video game market value from 2020 to 2025, Statista, 2021

[3] The Creator Economy Report, The Influencer Marketing Factory, 2021

View original content:

SOURCE Checkout.com