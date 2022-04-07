AARP Pennsylvania and Senator Casey Speak Out About Need for Lower Prescription Drug Prices

Four Million Americans, Including nearly 218,000 Pennsylvanians, Signed AARP Petition Calling on Congress to Act

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh joined Senator Bob Casey virtually to highlight the need for Congress to lower prescription drug prices and deliver a petition signed by nearly 218,000 Pennsylvanians calling for Congress to act now and stop unfair drug prices. AARP has called for fair drug prices for years and supports legislation that passed the House in November. The legislation would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, cap out-of-pocket costs that older adults pay for their prescription drugs, and impose penalties on drug companies that raise prices faster than the inflation rate.

"Americans are fed up with paying three times what people in other countries pay for the same drugs. More than four million people across the country, including nearly 218,000 Pennsylvanians, are joining AARP to demand lower prices for prescription drugs," said Johnston-Walsh. "There will never be a better time to lower prices than the historic opportunity in front of Congress. Now is the time to get it done!"

Lowering prescription drug prices has widespread support among voters, regardless of party affiliation. An AARP survey of voters found that most voters want Congress to act on the issue, with 70% saying it is very important. The survey also found that 87% of voters support allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

"Across generations, Americans are struggling to afford life-sustaining medications. No one should have to skip doses or go into debt because of their prescription drug costs, especially older Americans. I thank AARP Pennsylvania for their steadfast advocacy to lower drug prices for older adults," said Senator Casey. "I support reforms to improve affordability of prescription drugs—including granting Medicare the authority to negotiate prescription drug prices—and I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress to advance policies to reduce Medicare drug costs for seniors."

More information about AARP's Fair Drug Prices campaign can be found at aarp.org/rx.

